Tampa Bay Times
TAMPA — Nearly two years after the conclusion of his record-shattering career at USF, Quinton Flowers might — might — get a shot at a Tampa encore.
Flowers, most recently a running back on the Colts’ practice squad, reportedly will be part of the sprawling XFL draft pool. Greg Auman of The Athletic tweeted that Flowers will enter next week’s draft as a quarterback.
His name didn’t appear in the XFL’s initial list of players in its draft pool, but the league indicated it will continue adding names as the draft nears. Other former USF players in the pool include safety Devin Abraham and tight end Sean Price.
Flowers, however, potentially could be among the hottest ticket-sellers for the Tampa Bay Vipers, one of the league’s eight teams. Marc Trestman will coach the Vipers, who begin practice in Plant City in December.
Widely considered the greatest player in Bulls history, Flowers finished his career with more than three-dozen school records and helped resuscitate the program after four consecutive losing seasons.
A dual-threat extraordinaire, he started all 38 games his final three seasons, leading the Bulls to a 29-9 record and three consecutive bowl games in that span. His 11,802 career total yards remains a school and American Athletic Conference record.
Flowers went undrafted in 2018, but spent that fall on the Bengals practice squad before being promoted to the active roster on Dec. 28. He was waived during final roster cuts this past August, was signed to the Colts practice squad Sept. 1, and released six days later.
The XFL draft is set for Oct. 15 and 16, and will consist of five phases: skill players, offensive line, defensive front, defensive backs and open. Each of the first four phases will last 10 rounds. The open phase, in which teams can choose from any of the remaining players regardless of position, will last 30 rounds.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.