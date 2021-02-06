Super Bowl-Mahomes-Brady History Football

The Super Bowl matchup features the most accomplished quarterback ever to play the game who is still thriving at age 43 against the young gun who is rewriting record books at age 25.

 AP File Photo/Matt Ludtke

Super Bowl predictions are as old as the game itself. Not everyone can be Joe Namath and call the big upset. Nonetheless we challenged the editors and sports staff from the Daily Sun and the Gondolier pick the winners, here what we got:

Mike Beatty, President APG Florida

Bucs 34, Chiefs 28

The Goat will cement his name into football lore!

Billy Carlson, Copy Desk Chief

Bucs 31, Chiefs 28

Brady dials up the magic one more time and, as is tradition, relies on his kicker to finish the job.

Christy Feinberg, Editor

Bucs 27, Chiefs 24

This will all come down to the able hands of Zach Triner, long snapper from the football powerhouse Assumption University.

Scott Lawson, Venice Gondolier Editor

Bucs 37, Chiefs 28

It’ll be the Super Bowl equivalent to Hogan vs. Andre the Giant in Wrestlemania III.

Glen Nickerson, Publisher/Editor, Daily Sun

Chiefs 38, Bucs 28

I’m rooting for the Bucs. With that being said, I think their defense is going to have hard time stopping Kansas City’s defense.

Patrick Obley, Sports Writer

Chiefs 24, Bucs 20

This not an analysis, just a prayer for a 5-year-old clinging to life, the victim of Chiefs linebacker coach Britt Reid, who foolishly got behind the wheel of his car after he had been drinking.

Nathan Lane, Daily Sun Editor

Bucs 41, Chiefs 38.

I think the game will come down to the final drive.

Vinnie Portell, Sports Writer

Chiefs 34, Bucs 28

It’s a fool’s errand to bet against either Tom Brady or Patrick Mahomes, but when you have to pick one, I’ll take the younger version.

Chris Porter, Englewood/North Port Sun Editor

Bucs 30, Chiefs 20

Fire the cannons!

Sean Porter, Copy Editor/Designer

Bucs 23, Chiefs 17

I predict a low-scoring first half, but a few timely turnovers will seal the win for the Bucs. The battle will be won in the trenches.

Scott Zucker, Sun Sports Editor

Chiefs 35, Bucs 31

The Chiefs are the most talented team in NFL and Patrick Mahomes is the best QB in football. Never count out Brady, but this one isn’t going to work out.


