Super Bowl predictions are as old as the game itself. Not everyone can be Joe Namath and call the big upset. Nonetheless we challenged the editors and sports staff from the Daily Sun and the Gondolier pick the winners, here what we got:
Mike Beatty, President APG Florida
Bucs 34, Chiefs 28
The Goat will cement his name into football lore!
Billy Carlson, Copy Desk Chief
Bucs 31, Chiefs 28
Brady dials up the magic one more time and, as is tradition, relies on his kicker to finish the job.
Christy Feinberg, Editor
Bucs 27, Chiefs 24
This will all come down to the able hands of Zach Triner, long snapper from the football powerhouse Assumption University.
Scott Lawson, Venice Gondolier Editor
Bucs 37, Chiefs 28
It’ll be the Super Bowl equivalent to Hogan vs. Andre the Giant in Wrestlemania III.
Glen Nickerson, Publisher/Editor, Daily Sun
Chiefs 38, Bucs 28
I’m rooting for the Bucs. With that being said, I think their defense is going to have hard time stopping Kansas City’s defense.
Patrick Obley, Sports Writer
Chiefs 24, Bucs 20
This not an analysis, just a prayer for a 5-year-old clinging to life, the victim of Chiefs linebacker coach Britt Reid, who foolishly got behind the wheel of his car after he had been drinking.
Nathan Lane, Daily Sun Editor
Bucs 41, Chiefs 38.
I think the game will come down to the final drive.
Vinnie Portell, Sports Writer
Chiefs 34, Bucs 28
It’s a fool’s errand to bet against either Tom Brady or Patrick Mahomes, but when you have to pick one, I’ll take the younger version.
Chris Porter, Englewood/North Port Sun Editor
Bucs 30, Chiefs 20
Fire the cannons!
Sean Porter, Copy Editor/Designer
Bucs 23, Chiefs 17
I predict a low-scoring first half, but a few timely turnovers will seal the win for the Bucs. The battle will be won in the trenches.
Scott Zucker, Sun Sports Editor
Chiefs 35, Bucs 31
The Chiefs are the most talented team in NFL and Patrick Mahomes is the best QB in football. Never count out Brady, but this one isn’t going to work out.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.