Longtime Yankees star Derek Jeter headlines 18 newcomers to the Hall of Fame ballot released Monday.
Jeter, a five-time World Series champ and 14-time All-Star during a 20-year career, is by far the leading candidate on the ballot, which also includes 14 holdover candidates. Election requires 75 percent of the vote by 400-plus members of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America. Jeter, who owns a home in Tampa, is now CEO of the Marlins.
Also prominent among the other newcomers are Cliff Lee, Josh Beckett, Jason Giambi, Paul Konerko, Rafael Furcal, Bobby Abreu and Alfonso Soriano.
Two former Rays, Carlos Pena and Heath Bell, were included, along with Brandon High product Chone Figgins, Brad Penny, J.J. Putz, José Valverde; Adam Dunn, Brian Roberts, Eric Chávez and Raúl Ibañez.
The top votegetters among the returnees are Curt Schilling (60.9 percent), Roger Clemens (59.5), Barry Bonds (59.1) and Larry Walker (54.6).
Also staying on the ballot are Tampa native Gary Sheffield, ex-Ray Manny Ramirez, Andy Pettitte, Billy Wagner, Todd Helton, Jeff Kent, Scott Rolen, Omar Vizquel, Andruw Jones and Sammy Sosa.
Voting takes place by Dec. 31 with results announced on Jan. 21.
Here is background info on some of the new candidates as provided by the Hall:
Jeter spent all 20 of his major-league seasons with the Yankees and finished with 3,465 hits, the sixth highest total in history. His other career rankings include seventh in at-bats (11,195), 11th in runs (1,923), 23rd in total bases (4,921), 29th in games (2,747) and 35th in doubles (544). Jeter never played a position other than shortstop in his 2,674 games in the field, which ranks second all-time at the position only to Vizquel. Jeter was the American League Rookie of the Year in 1996, finished second in the AL MVP voting in 2006 and third in both 1998 and 2009.
Lee was the AL Cy Young Award winner in 2008 with the Cleveland Indians and had four other top-10 finishes during a 13-season career that included stints with Philadelphia, Seattle and Texas. A four-time All-Star, the left-hander led his league in fewest walks per nine innings four times, strikeout-to-walk ratio three times, shutouts and winning percentage twice each and victories, earned run average and complete games once apiece.
Giambi clouted 440 home runs and drove in 1,441 runs over a 20-season career with the Yankees, Indians, Oakland Athletics and Colorado Rockies in which he had league-leading totals in walks four times, on-base percentage three times, slugging percentage and doubles once each. The five-time All-Star was the AL MVP in 2000 with the A’s and as the runner-up the next year to Ichiro Suzuki. He ranks 32nd all-time in both walks and home runs.
Furcal broke into the majors with a National League Rookie of the Year season in 2000 for the Atlanta Braves and later played for the Dodgers, Marlins and St. Louis Cardinals, for whom he won a ring as the starting shortstop on the 2011 World Series champs.
Abreu banged out 2,470 hits and stole 400 bases over 18 seasons with the Phillies, Yankees, Angels, Dodgers, Houston Astros and New York Mets. He played in more than 150 games in 13 consecutive seasons (1998-2010), and his 1,990 games in right field rank 11th on the all-time list.
