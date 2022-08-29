Gonsolin

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Tony Gonsolin (26) throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers in Los Angeles, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

MIAMI (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers put All-Star pitcher Tony Gonsolin on the injured list Monday because of a strained right forearm, making the move as a precaution hours before his scheduled start against the Miami Marlins.

Pitching more than he ever has in his career, Gonsolin is tied for the big league lead with 16 victories. His injury is the latest for a rotation that’s helped the Dodgers post the best record in the majors.


