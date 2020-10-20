Mookie Betts and Cody Bellinger homered and Clayton Kershaw allowed one run over six innings as the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Tampa Bay Rays 8-3 in Game 1 of the World Series at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.
After a shaky first inning, Kershaw settled down to strike out eight and allow two hits to pick up the win.
The Dodgers put up four runs in the fifth to knock out Rays starter Tyler Glasnow. Betts and Corey Seager led off the inning with back-to-back walks and, after a double steal put runners on second and third, Betts came in to score on Max Muncy's one-out grounder.
Will Smith followed with an RBI single to center to make it 4-1 and chase Glasnow from the game. Reliever Ryan Yarbrough, primarily a starter during the regular season, got Bellinger on a pop up before Chris Taylor lined an RBI single to left and pinch hitter Kike Hernandez drove in Smith on a single through the left side.
Glasnow allowed six runs on three hits while striking out eight on a career-high 112 pitches in a losing effort.
Los Angeles tacked on two runs in the sixth against Josh Fleming on Betts' lead off homer and back-to-back doubles by Justin Turner and Muncy.
The Dodgers had struck first for two runs in the fourth. Muncy drew a lead off walk, and one out later, Bellinger blasted Glasnow's 98-mph fastball for a homer to right-center field.
The Rays came back to score two runs in the seventh against relievers Dylan Floro and Victor Gonzalez. Manuel Margot reached on a one-out single and, following Joey Wendle's double, scored on Mike Brosseau's RBI base hit. Wendle came around on Kiermaier's single, but Gonzalez avoided further damage as Mike Zunino lined into a double play.
