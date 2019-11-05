Florida State’s coaching search was barely 24 hours old when the social media rumors began to approach Gruden-to-Tennessee levels of hysteria.
Instead of Grumors, we have Bob Stoops to Florida State speculation
Here’s what I know, as of Tuesday afternoon:
The former Oklahoma coach was a name some well-connected FSU people were promoting weeks ago, when the smoke about Willie Taggart’s dismissal began rising after the Wake Forest debacle.
Stoops told ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit that he’s “not a candidate” for the job. FSU athletic director David Coburn, meanwhile, told the Tallahassee Democrat that Stoops is “on the list.”
Stoops is indeed scheduled to coach a football team with a Renegade tie: He’s the head coach and general manager of the XFL’s Dallas Renegades.
Let's look at why the move would (and would not) make sense for both FSU and Stoops.
Why the move would make sense for FSU
Stoops is successful: Coburn is looking for one thing in his next coach: “We’re looking for somebody that can win national championships.” Stoops did that at Oklahoma (with a 13-2 win over FSU that closed the 2000 season). Aside from Urban Meyer — which isn’t happening — there aren’t many potential candidates who have proven they can win a national title.
Stoops has Florida ties: He was a Gators assistant under Steve Spurrier and recruited the state some for the Sooners. One of his best players there was Armwood High alumnus Eric Striker.
Stoops would stabilize the program: In 18 years at Oklahoma, Stoops had double-digit wins 14 times, so the floor would be extremely high. At worst, he would steady a program that has gone through a turbulent three seasons and has some changes on the horizon. He could also bring discipline to a program that has been one of the most penalized in the nation.
Stoops isn’t currently coaching: He has a job, but the XFL isn’t in season. That means, in theory, he could start tomorrow at FSU to get a jump on figuring out his staff and salvaging a recruiting class before the early signing period. An added, bonus for a cash-strapped program: Stoops isn’t under a college contract, so it probably wouldn’t cost seven figures to get him away from the XFL.
Why the move would make sense for Stoops
He can win at FSU: Stoops wouldn’t want to jump into the college grind at a mediocre program. He’d want to go somewhere that can win championships. FSU is in its worst three-year stretch since 1974-76, but it’s only five years removed from a 29-game winning streak. The ACC is weak (other than Clemson), and FSU is still in a talent-rich state.
He wouldn’t be expected to coach forever: The soon-to-be-outgoing leadership structure could ease the pressure, in some ways. If everyone understands this is a short-term marriage, that might be more enticing for Stoops than, say, coaching at USC with no finish line in sight.
Why the move might not make sense for FSU
It probably won’t be cheap: Stoops was making $5.55 million at Oklahoma before he retired in June 2017. He’s probably not making anywhere close to that at the XFL, but would he accept a college job and its 11-month-a-year grind for less than what he made in Norman? And if not, how much can FSU afford to pay?
A transition coach might not work: It’s an attractive idea in theory to hire a bridge to, say, 2023, but that comes with practical issues. Will recruits want to sign for a coach who won’t be there when they graduate? How committed would any lame-duck coach be to building a future he won’t see? And what about drumming up the interest and money necessary to keep boosting the facilities and infrastructure?
Why the move might not make sense for Stoops
He has a great job: No, coaching in the XFL does not have the same prestige as coaching FSU. But Stoops had a great situation at Oklahoma and left it on his own terms. The XFL allows Stoops to continue coaching without having to spending his offseason evenings texting recruits or schmoozing with boosters. For someone at his stage of his life and career, it sounds like a wonderful opportunity.
What it all means
Stoops might not be the perfect hire at FSU, but he’d be close to it … if the money works out, and if Stoops wants to do it. Those are two giant ifs.
