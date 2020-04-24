The Cincinnati Bengals gifted new quarterback Joe Burrow another weapon to kick off the second round of the NFL Draft on Friday night, drafting receiver Tee Higgins out of Clemson.
Meanwhile among the Florida teams, the Dolphins added their fourth player of the draft when they selected Robert Hunt to further bolster their offensive line. Another 17 picks later, Miami continued to pile on to its new acquisitions — adding Raekwon Davis to its defensive line.
Sandwich in between Miami’s picks were selections by Jacksonville and Tampa Bay. The Jaguars added another receiver to complement breakout rookie DJ Chark in Laviska Shenault Jr. and the Buccaneers continued to address positions of concern — drafting safety Antoine Whitfield Jr. out of Minnesota with the 45th overall pick.
Let’s take a look at the four players drafted by Florida teams in the second record.
No. 39: Robert Hunt
Anxious to keep new quarterback Tua Tagovailoa healthy, the Dolphins invested in more protection for him Friday.
Miami drafted versatile Louisiana-Lafayette offensive lineman Robert Hunt in the second round. The 6-foot-5, 323-pound Hunt was a four-year starter for the Ragin’ Cajuns at left guard, left tackle and right tackle.
Hunt and Southern Cal tackle Austin Jackson, acquired with Miami’s second first-round pick Thursday, will shore up a line that could have four new starters in 2020.
The Dolphins’ first pick was Tagovailoa, considered a potential franchise quarterback if he can stay healthy. He set an FBS record for career passing efficiency at Alabama but underwent surgery four times, and his college career was ended by a hip injury in mid-November.
“I’m super excited to get on the field with Tua and all the other guys we already have,” Hunt said. “It’s my job to protect him, and that’s what I’m going to do every day.”
Hunt started all 13 games at left guard as a freshman, and played left guard and left tackle as a sophomore. He switched to right tackle for his final two seasons, but was limited to seven games in 2019 because of a groin injury.
Hunt missed the NFL combine in February but said he’s 100% healthy now. He laughed when asked about his reputation for flattening defenders at Louisiana-Lafayette.
“It’s fun doing that, and it looks really good,” he said. “You don’t get in trouble for destroying people on the football field, so why not do it, you know? I came into any game with a bully mentality.”
No. 42: Laviska Shenault Jr.
The 6-foot-1 Shenault had core muscle surgery following a lackluster performance in the NFL combine. But he could fit nicely in Jacksonville, which is moving to a west coast offense under new coordinator Jay Gruden and wants quicker passes intended to allow receivers to make plays after the catch.
Shenault led the Football Bowl Subdivision with 9.6 catches a game last year and ranked fourth in the nation with 112.3 receiving yards a game. He caught 86 passes for 1,011 yards and six touchdowns for Colorado. He also scored on five of 17 carries, making him the only player in the country to have five rushing and receiving touchdowns.
It was the fourth consecutive year that general manager Dave Caldwell used his first two picks on players from the powerhouse SEC. The previous ones: LSU running back Leonard Fournette and Alabama left tackle Cam Robinson in 2017, Florida defensive tackle Taven Bryan and LSU receiver DJ Chark in 2018, and Kentucky defensive end Josh Allen and Florida right tackle Jawaan Taylor in 2019.
No. 45: Antoine Whitfield Jr.
Winfield was the 13th player player taken in Round 2 — No. 45 overall — and joins first-round selection Tristan Wirfs as the latest players acquired to help Tom Brady be successful with the six-time Super Bowl champion’s new team.
Winfield is the son of one-time Pro Bowl cornerback Antoine Winfield, Sr., who was a first-round draft pick of the Buffalo Bills in 1999.
Winfield will compete for playing time in a young secondary that finished last season with three rookie starters — cornerbacks Sean Murphy-Bunting and Jamel Dean, as well as safety Mike Edwards.
No. 56: Raekwon Davis
The Dolphins also selected Alabama defensive tackle Raekwon Davis in the second round.
Davis was a three-year starter at Alabama and had a stellar sophomore season with 8 1/2 sacks. He slipped to a total of two sacks in his final two seasons, but was still considered a potential first-round pick.
The Dolphins went 5-11 last year under first-year coach Brian Flores, and began an attempted turnaround last month by spending $235 million to sign 10 free agents.
