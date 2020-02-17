PORT CHARLOTTE – As is the fashion for many major league teams these days, the closer role in Tampa Bay hasn't been defined in a traditional way of late.
Veteran Emilio Pagan may have been the closest thing the Rays had to a true closer. But on Feb. 8, shortly before pitchers and catchers were scheduled to report, the team dealt Pagan to the San Diego Padres.
On Monday morning, with the complete roster on hand for the first day of full squad workouts, various Rays relievers were getting their work in without a clear blueprint for anyone's bullpen role.
None of that appears to concern manager Kevin Cash.
“We feel really good about our bullpen and our bullpen depth,” Cash said last week. “Those guys worked together well as a unit. They were selfless. Being selfless in those back-end bullpen roles allows us to be creative and maximize opportunities.
“Yes Emilio was a big part of that, but we like the guys we have.”
Despite the open ended plan, there does appear to be two obvious candidates to chair Tampa Bay's bullpen by committee.
The first is 24-year-old lefty Jose Alvarado. The flame-throwing Alvarado was lights out the first month of the season last year posting a 1.67 ERA with 16 strikeouts in 11 innings and going 2 for 2 in save opportunities.
But injury problems and family issues intervened and he struggled before being shut down for good in last August. He finished with a 4.80 ERA, 39 strikeouts in 30 innings and 7 saves.
“Jose Alvarado for the first six weeks of the season last year, was arguably as good, if not the best, reliever in baseball,” Rays pitching coach Kyle Snyder said on Monday. “The guy's got a ton of talent. He's left-handed, throws 100 miles an hour. The sky's the limit.”
Alvarado seems as unconcerned about his role as Cash is.
“I don’t think about it too much,’’ he told reporters last week. “If Cash needs me in the ninth inning, I’m ready.’’
The other Rays' reliever getting a lot of offseason attention is Nick Anderson, the 28-year-old acquired from the Miami Marlins at the trade deadline. After a little inconsistency with the Marlins in the first half, he was 2-4 with a 3.92 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 43.2 innings, he was lights out (3-0, 2.11 ERA, 41 Ks in 21.1 innings) following the July 31 deal.
Snyder admits that Anderson makes sense the back end of the bullpen.
“The way that he pitched, he's going to be at the top of the list I'd imagine,” the pitching coach said. “But we're going to maintain flexibility and maximize the growth of every guy down there.
“He's got a ton of intensity and he's as competitive as anybody that we have. If you look at (his) innings over the last eight or nine weeks of the season, he's just a tremendous talent. I think he got just about every batter he faced to swing, because he controlled the count from pitch one. I'm not sure there was a guy that did a better job of that over the last two months of the regular season.”
Anderson took a bit of a different route to the majors, pitching in the Independent Leagues before getting signed by the Minnesota Twins. He acknowledges the experience helped toughen him up.
“I would say in independent ball you have to figure yourself out more on your own and do stuff more on your own than with an affiliated team,” he recalled. “You have a lot more resources with an affiliated team.
“I was not good my first two years of Indy ball. Failure always teaches us. To go through that, and then take a year off and figure it out a little bit, it definitely helped.”
For this season, Anderson is offering the same take on bullpen roles as his teammate, his pitching coach on his manager. For the most part.
“I don't think about that stuff,” he said of bullpen roles. “It doesn't matter to any of us. We're here to put up zeroes.
“I treat everything the same. As far as mid-game and anything like that it's all the same. … Well it might not be, but that's the way I look at it.”
