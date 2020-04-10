Etienne Beaugrand's first skim board was a typical starter board — wooden and flat and purchased from Walmart. It was nothing special, but it was what introduced him to a sport that has since gained him national recognition.
He was just 10 years old making transition from surfing to skimming the shallows on both coasts of Florida with his older brother Sam.
Regardless of what board was beneath his feet, he's always been at home on the water.
"I've always loved the beach since I was a little kid," said Beaugrand, a senior at Lemon Bay High School. "I've been swimming in the ocean as long as I can remember, growing up here (in Florida)."
Surfable waves are scarce at gulf coast beaches such as Englewood, where his family lives. Skim boarding provided an easier recreational activity that he could practice regularly.
Soon after getting hooked on the sport, Sam passed down one of his old boards — a quality fiber glass Zap board. At the time, Beaugrand was happy just to get to ride a board like the pros did.
Little did he know that he'd soon be sponsored by the very company whose boards he grew up riding.
It started as a hobby, but at around 12 years old, Beaugrand began competing. His first event was at Madeira Beach just north of St. Petersburg where he placed second in his division.
That's when his homegrown passion for skim boarding evolved into a desire to compete at a high level.
"I was just going for fun to see what could happen," Beaugrand said. "A lot of people do it just for the sponsorships. But in my case, I was just having fun, but I began to take it a little bit more serious."
Though these events gained him recognition locally, but it was his social media following that caught Zap's attention.
Beaugrand would regularly shoot video of his beach sessions and post them on his social media accounts. When Zap saw his skill — and saw he was riding one of their boards — they became interested and decided to sign him in 2016.
Soon after, the Sarasota-based Compound Boardshop decided to take a chance and add his unique style to its competition team.
"His style is very smooth and technical at the same time," Compound manager Benny Ray said. "The kids that come out of the Gulf Coast are kind of a hybrid boarder, where they can ride waves and do tech. He can do all the big airs ... and also do all the wave riding."
Ray had known Beaugrand for a few years and knew of his skill, but the shop typically waits until kids are a bit older to offer them a spot. He saw pretty quickly that Beaugrand was different than others he had encountered at that age.
They gave him the added confidence to begin a push for national recognition.
"We don't do it when they're kids even though they might still have the skill set, they don't really understand the bigger portion of sponsorship," Ray said. "ET is a rare case. There's a change that happens to somebody when they start competing. There's a little bit more of a drive and ambitious to improve. You've really seen him put in the time and the effort."
With Zap and Compound behind him, Beaugrand joined the SkimUSA Tour, competing with 39 others in the Junior Men division. The tour traveled the east coast with events in Florida, North Carolina and Virginia among others.
In five events during his first year, Beaugrand earned five top-four finishes with one win and claimed the national title at season's end. The new season was supposed to kick off on March 21 in Nokomis, but it has been postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
He now enjoys taking to the beach whenever he's able, working at his craft and getting social media content for his sponsors.
His face can be seen on promotional items for Zap and he even has had personal boards designed for him. All of it stems from the time he puts in on the water.
"There's a lot of work you have to put into it, practicing eight hours a day going to the beach and learning new tricks," Beaugrand said. "Any free time I have I'm on the beach."
