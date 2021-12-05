ORLANDO – Sometimes the best birthday presents are the ones you give yourself.
Bruce Blanden gave the gift of paydirt to himself four times over as he led the Port Charlotte Bandits’ 12U squad to a resounding 33-0 victory against Escondido in the Pop Warner National Championship quarterfinals.
“We were all nervous in the beginning,” Blanden said “But the first play of the game, we hit them in the mouth and the nervousness went away.”
That much was obvious. Just a few plays after the Bandits received the opening kick, quarterback Dylan Szych tossed the ball to Blanden on a sweep and the kid who was celebrating his 13th birthday at 65,000-seat Camping World Stadium raced 48 yards for the game’s first score.
That play set a tone – the little team from Port Charlotte would be more than a match for the brawny crew from California.
“At first, I was like, oh, yeah, they’re big,” Blanden said. “From a distance I could see they were big and we probably looked small to them. I knew they were going to point and laugh at us and say things about us, but we changed that.”
Escondido tried to do its damage through the air, but the Bandits’ rotating defensive lines quickly overwhelmed the Werewolves under a bright Florida sun. That dominance in the trench extended to the other side of the ball as the Bandits sent in wave after wave of fresh offensive linemen.
“I have two completely different offenses and I rotate them,” Bandits coach Les Hassen said. “We do that and then we have two defensive lines, so we’re beating them down at the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball continuously.”
Port Charlotte’s second score came on a fake punt. Facing 4th and 16 at their own 34, the Bandits direct-snapped it to Blanden, who blazed around the right side for a 66-yard touchdown.
When Escondido fumbled the ball back to the Bandits, they marched down the field and scored again on a 7-yard Blanden run.
Port Charlotte led 19-0 at the break and after Szych found Ozias Dorsey out of the backfield for a 15-yard, catch-and-run touchdown in the third quarter, the game’s outcome was sealed.
The Werewolves were visibly gassed and wilting by then.
“When you start seeing them with their hands on their hips and see their heads down, that’s a sign that they’re tired and worn out,” Hassen said. “That’s when I put the foot on the gas. The kids, they know it, and we just start pounding and pounding.”
Blanden capped the scoring and ended the game midway through the fourth quarter when he bounded into the end zone from 9 yards out on a 4th-and-7 play.
The Bandits remained undefeated and seemingly unflappable, celebrating post-game by singing “Happy Birthday” to Blanden as they ran off the field.
“He’s an amazing kid, he’s a big leader on our team,” Hassen said. “He was a defensive tackle for me two years ago and played linebacker last year for the coach who was here, so this is his first year of being a running back and he’s a natural.”
Next up for the Bandits are the Northampton Indians out of Pennsylvania in Wednesday’s semifinals.
“They love to play the game,” Hassan said. “They don’t care who they play as long as they get to play.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.