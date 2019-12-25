ESPN college football reporter Edward Aschoff dies at 34

This undated photo provided by ESPN images shows ESPN college football reporter Edward Aschoff. The sports network announced Aschoff died Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019 after a brief illness. Aschoff joined ESPN in 2011 as part of the SEC blog network, which covers the NCAA Southeastern Conference. During the past three seasons, Aschoff reported from college campuses across the U.S. for ESPN.com, SportsCenter, SEC Network and ESPN radio, ESPN reported. He was both a television and radio sideline reporter during games.