Former Bucs John Lynch, Ronde Barber and Simeon Rice — teammates on the Bucs’ 2002 Super Bowl championship team — are among the 25 semifinalists announced Tuesday for induction to the Pro Football Hall of Fame next year.
Lynch, 48, who starred for the Bucs (1993-2003) and Broncos (2004-07) and is now general manager of the 49ers, was denied Hall entrance for a sixth straight year this year in the final 15. For the second year in a row, Lynch failed to advance past the first vote of 15 finalists to the round of 10.
Barber and Rice are previous semifinalists.
Barber, 44, was with the Bucs his whole career, from 1997-201. He is one of only two players, along with Charles Woodson, to record at least 40 interceptions and 20 quarterback sacks in a career. Barber went to five Pro Bowls, was an All-Pro three times, was a member of the NFL’s 2000s All-Decade Team and is the Bucs’ all–time interceptions leader.
Rice, 45, was with the Bucs from 2001-06 in a 12-year NFL career. He had 122 career sacks, which tie him for 19th all time. Rice also had 28 forced fumbles and was a three–time Pro Bowl selection.
Among the first-year eligible players who made the semifinalists for 2020 are safety Troy Polamalu, wide receiver Reggie Wayne and linebacker Patrick Willis. Among the previous finalists in the semifinals are Steve Atwater, Tony Boselli, Steve Hutchinson, Isaac Bruce, Edgerrin James and Alan Faneca.
The list will be cut to 15 on Jan. 2. Five former players will be elected to the modern-era class of 2020 on Feb. 1, the day before the Super Bowl. They will be inducted in August.
