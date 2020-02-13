Staff Report
The Snowbird Baseball Classic opened Friday afternoon with summer-like temperatures welcoming the northern-based teams and their fans.
This is the 12th year for the collegiate baseball tournament, which continues through March 22 at various parks in Charlotte and Sarasota counties.
“It’s hard to believe we started with 20 Division III teams, and now we have 22 Division 1 teams and 23 Division III teams,” said tournament director Steve Partington.
Opening day notes
First game: Indiana State vs. Pittsburgh.
First home run: Pittsburgh’s Ron Washington Jr. hit a two-run homer against Indiana State. It also was the first two points scored in the game.
Volunteers: The Snowbird Baseball Classic runs with the help of 135 volunteers. “It takes all of them to run the scoreboards, drive the golf carts, run concessions, and keep everything going,” Partington said.
Red sea: Ohio State fans travel well, they packed the bleachers Friday afternoon. If you are going to watch a game that involves OSU, bring a chair. Fans also can rent a chair for $3 per day, or two chairs for $5.
This weekend’s matchups
Today
Noon: Kent State University vs. Indiana State University at North County Regional Park, 1185 O’Donnell Blvd., Port Charlotte.
3 p.m.: University of Iowa vs. Saint Joseph’s University at CoolToday Park Braves Spring Training in West Villages.
6:30 p.m.: University of Pittsburgh vs. Ohio State University at CoolToday Park Braves Spring Training in West Villages.
Sunday
10 a.m.: Saint Joseph’s University vs. Kent State University at South County Regional Park, 670 Cooper St., Punta Gorda.
11 a.m.: University of Iowa vs. University of Pittsburgh at North County Regional Park.
11:30 a.m.: Ohio State University vs. Indiana State University at North County Regional Park.
Admission: $10 per day, per person.
Discounts:
Local residents get in free every Tuesday by providing an ID with local address or a utility bill that shows a local address.
Veterans and active members of the military get in free on Wednesdays and on the following dates: March 6, March 7, March 8, March 10 and March 11.
Parking: Free
Programs: $5
More info: snowbirdbaseball.info
