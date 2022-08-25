PORT CHARLOTTE – Yes, Charlotte, there will be more baseball at Charlotte Sports Park.
The Rays’ Florida Complex League squad rallied past, then outlasted the visiting Mets for a 7-4 victory Thursday in a survive-and-advance playoff to reach the FCL championship series.
The Rays will travel to Tampa today to face the FCL Yankees in the first game of a best-of-three series for the crown. The series returns to CSP for the duration on Saturday with a third game, if necessary, on Sunday.
All three games begin at noon.
Thursday, the Mets struck first against Rays starter Kikito Severino, denting him for solo runs in the first and fifth innings, while the Rays got men on base but couldn’t bring them around.
That all changed after the seventh-inning stretch, thanks in no small part to the Rays’ pair of Competitive Balance-B picks from last month’s draft.
Ryan Cermak, the No. 71 overall selection out of Illinois State, knotted the game at 2-2 with a two-run homer to left, plating Carlos Colmenarez. Kamren James followed with a walk, then stole second base. A wild pitched moved James to third, where Jhon Diaz drove him in with a grounder to second that he beat out for a single.
Diaz got picked off, but former Georgia Tech standout Chandler Simpson, the Rays’ No. 70 overall selection in July’s draft, became the first of four consecutive batters to be issued walks by Mets pitchers, coming around to score on Dominic Keegan’s free pass for a 4-2 Rays’ lead.
The Mets hung tough.
Facing Rays reliever Michael Sansone to open the eighth inning, the Mets loaded the bases with one out on two singles and a walk. Junior Williams relieved Sansone and promptly beaned Kevin Villavicenzio to bring home a run. Dyron Campos then hit a potential double-play ball that went for naught when Rays second baseman Edwin Barragan whiffed the toss from Colmenarez at short, allowing the game-tying run to score.
Williams struck out the next two batters to limit the damage. That set the stage for Simpson’s hero moment.
Thursday was Simpson’s ninth game in a Rays uniform and he had hit safely in every game after going 0-for-2 in his debut. With runners at the corners and two outs, Simpson slapped a line-drive single to center for his second hit of the game and what would prove to be the game-winning run.
Barragan atoned for his earlier error by providing two more insurance runs on a line drive to right field that brought in Simpson and Diaz.
The Mets managed to bring the tying run to the plate in the top of the ninth when Williams walked the first two batters he faced on eight pitches. Reliver Haden Erbe came on and got a double play ball on his first pitch. He then struck out Mets hitter Jacob Reimer to end the game.
Simpson reached base four times, raising his batting average to .400 in the process. He also has eight walks and eight stolen bases (though he was thrown out attempting to steal on Thursday). Cermak now has a triple and three home runs in eight games played.
The Rays entered the FCL postseason as the South Division champions with the best overall record at 39-16. The Mets, winners of the East, were 33-22. In Thursday's other FCL playoff contest, the North Division champion Yankees (38-17) topped the wildcard Red Sox (35-20) by an 8-4 score.
