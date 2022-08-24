Minor league baseball is still alive and well and thriving at Charlotte Sports Park.
The Rays posted the Florida Complex League’s best record and will enter a four-team playoff as the top seed. The action begins noon today at CSP when the Rays play host to the FCL Mets in a survive-and-advance showdown.
Admission to FCL games is free and open to the public.
The FCL Rays won the league’s Southern Division with a 39-16 mark and nosed out the FCL Yankees for the league’s best record by one game. They won six of their final seven games to secure the spot.
Junior Caminero was the team’s top hitter before his promotion to Charleston earlier this month. In 36 games with the FCL Rays, Caminero batted .326 with five doubles and five home runs.
At present, it’s two of Tampa Bay’s top draft picks who are doing the damage.
Selected earlier this summer with the No. 70 overall pick (the Competitive Balance B round), Chandler Simpson made a smooth transition from Georgia Tech to Charlotte Sports Park. Assigned to the FCL Rays on Aug. 9, Simpson is batting .370 with a .952 on-base plus slugging (OPS) and has a hit in seven of the eight games he has played.
With the No. 71 pick, the Rays selected Ryan Cermak, who also has been swinging a hot bat since his arrival from Illinois State. He is batting .273 with a .969 OPS thanks to three of his six hits being a triple and a pair of home runs.
With a win today, the Rays would advance to play the winner the FCL Yankees-FCL Red Sox game in a best-of-three series that would begin on Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.