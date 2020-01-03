Former Miami running back and five-star recruit Lorenzo Lingard has orally committed to transfer to Florida.
The 6-foot, 202-pound Orange City native was among the nation’s top prospects, coming out of University High School, in the 2018 class; 247Sports composite rankings listed him as the country’s No. 2 running back and the best signee in Miami’s top-10 class. He was also a U.S. Army All-American.
He scored two touchdowns and rushed for 136 yards in six games as a true freshman before being sidelined by a leg injury. He appeared in only two games last season.
“I am truly blessed and thankful to be a Gator,” Lingard tweeted on Friday. “The people who made this possible have changed my life. I am ready to do whatever it takes to become the best Gator as a team player and student-athlete. I know my Dad is excited for this; I want to maximize everything.”
Earlier this week, Lingard told the Daytona Beach News-Journal that he wanted to relocate somewhere closer to home since his father, Lorenzo Lingard Sr., has struggled with health issues. He listed both Florida and UCF as potential landing spots, and mentioned that Florida State, Ohio State and Tennessee also reached out shortly following his decision to enter the transfer portal.
Lingard is a huge boost for coach Dan Mullen’s roster. He would be only the second five-star prospect Mullen has landed. The other was also a transfer (ex-Georgia linebacker Brenton Cox).
UF loses NFL-bound Lamical Perine, who led the team in rushing each of the last three seasons.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.