GAINESVILLE — When No. 6 Florida faces Virginia in Monday night’s Orange Bowl, it will mark the latest milestone in the Gators’ return to national prominence.
Two years after missing the postseason entirely, UF is playing in another New Year’s Six bowl game, after last year’s Peach Bowl rout of Michigan.
“That’s what it should be,” Gators quarterback Kyle Trask said. “We should be doing this every single year.”
Very few teams do. Clemson, Oklahoma, LSU, Ohio State and Georgia are the only other teams who have played in New Year’s Six games each of the last two seasons.
But there’s one major difference between the Gators and the rest; the other five have all made it to a College Football Playoff. Florida hasn’t.
Although there’s a steep jump from being a very good team like these Gators to making the playoff, history suggests Dan Mullen’s program could be getting closer to that level. Of the 24 CFP participants so far, 18 of them played in a New Year’s Six bowl game the season before their final four run. And every national champion since 2012 has played in a BCS/New Year’s Six bowl the year before winning it all.
That list includes the state’s last title team, 2013 Florida State. The year before Jameis Winston’s Rose Bowl heroics, the Seminoles capped off a top-10, two-loss season with an Orange Bowl triumph. And like this season’s Gators, those ’Noles played their marquee bowl game against a good-but-not-great team that lacked a blueblood reputation (Northern Illinois).
Looking back, FSU’s 31-10 victory was one of the turning points for Jimbo Fisher’s program. It started a run of five consecutive major bowl appearances, and it helped build the big-game experience that paid off a year later in Pasadena.
“It’s all part of the maturation of your organization,” Fisher said before the Rose Bowl semifinal in 2014. “It’s our second Rose Bowl. Orange Bowl. Three ACC championships. Numerous GameDay opportunities. I think you have to learn to compartmentalize and manage those situations. The only way you do it is, get into that situation.
“I think it’s all part of where our program is now.”
The Gators would obviously love to be where Fisher’s program was then, fresh off a national title and riding a 29-game winning streak. Beating Virginia would be another sign that UF is inching closer.
Florida Gators wide receiver Van Jefferson (12) runs with the ball during Orange Bowl practice. [MARIO HOUBEN | AP]
Mullen preached all offseason about how much easier it is to hop from four wins (which UF totaled the year before his arrival) to 10 (UF’s total last year) than it is to climb from 10 wins to 11. A victory over the Cavaliers would accomplish that goal.
“To go from 10 wins to 11 shows consistency in winning and getting ready to compete for championships at a consistent level,” Mullen said before the season.
So would back-to-back top-10 seasons. And if Florida wins at Hard Rock Stadium, it has a realistic shot at another incremental sign of progress — its first top-five finish in a decade.
“I think the fact we have the opportunity to finish our second straight top-10 season certainly would point, to my mind, that we're headed in the right direction to start being right there to compete for championships,” Mullen said.
