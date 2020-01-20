TAMPA — Revis Island must be a pretty lonely place these days.
Why else would seven-time Pro Bowl cornerback Darrelle Revis, who has been retired for two seasons, take to Twitter shortly after the 49ers beat the Packers in the NFC Championship game to criticize San Francisco’s Richard Sherman?
You may recall Revis, who played the 2013 season in Tampa Bay as part of one of the worst trades in Bucs history.
Revis and Sherman have some history and have been going back and forth about who is the better cornerback since 2013.
Revis’ criticism of Sherman on Sunday centered around the fact that the 49ers play a Cover 3 defense, where two cornerbacks and a safety divide the field into thirds, and that Sherman is not good enough to shadow the opponent’s best receiver man-to-man.
“Fear of getting beat in man to man coverage,” Revis wrote on Twitter Sunday night after the game. "Every snap every play. The fact that he doesn’t travel as a cornerback is lame. Except the challenge as the best and shut Adams down the entire game. Do it for the game of football. Stop hiding a cover 3 zone.”
Sherman fired back on Twitter, “I would go in on this has been but I have a Super Bowl to prepare for. Enjoy the view from your couch. Your ninth year looked a lot different than this. LMAO.”
Followed by this: "All y’all think I’m throwing shade. I’m not. Just stating the man is not a pound for pound man to man corner. If you know the game of football he plays in a Cover 3 Scheme. He does not travel but traveling with a receiver is not for every DB. It’s a few on the corner list who can.''
Then it was Sherman’s turn again. "I have to cover every game kid. I get my hands on the football in the playoffs something you will never know anything about,'' Sherman tweeted.
Finally Revis shot back: "My 9th year I lead the entire league in turnovers. 5 Ints and 4 Fumble Recoveries. Enjoy the Super Bowl and strap up because this game you will have to cover. @RSherman_25
When he came to Tampa Bay in 2013, Revis was coming off a torn ACL and the Bucs were certainly more than one cornerback away from becoming contenders. Yet, Tampa Bay sent the Jets the 13th overall pick (which was used to select Sheldon Richardson) and the 2014 conditional fourth-round pick which became a third-rounder due to Revis’ playing time.
Revis signed a six-year, $96-million contract with the Bucs, making him the highest-paid defensive back in history. But none of that money was guaranteed.
He made the Pro Bowl, but after one season, the Bucs were unable to trade Revis and released him. He was signed by the Patriots and won a Super Bowl with them.
