Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cincinnati Bengals head coach Sam Wyche died after a short battle with metastatic melanoma Thursday in Pickens. S.C. He was 74.
Wyche, who had a history of blood clots in his lungs and had a heart transplant in 2016 in Charlotte, N.C., had entered hospice on Monday.
He is best remembered for leading the Bengals to the 1988 AFC championship, before losing to the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl.
He was 23-41 in four seasons in Tampa Bay (1992-95). His greatest Bucs legacy was drafting future Pro Football Hall of Famers Warren Sapp and Derrick Brooks in the first round of the 1995 draft.
The Bucs issued the following statement on Wyche's death:
“We are saddened to hear of the passing of Sam Wyche earlier today. Sam’s innovative approach to offense left a lasting mark on the game of football. As our head coach in the early 1990s, Sam was instrumental in drafting cornerstone players such as John Lynch, Derrick Brooks and Warren Sapp, who were all key foundational parts of our eventual Super Bowl championship. The Buccaneers organization sends its heartfelt condolences to his wife, Jane, and the entire Wyche family.”
Wyche, who a Steelers assistant coach dubbed “Wicky Wacky,” pushed the boundaries as an offensive innovator and challenged the NFL’s protocols along the way. He led the Bengals to their second Super Bowl by using a no-huddle offense that forced the league to change its substitution rules.
And that wasn’t the only way he made waves throughout the NFL. A nonconformist in a button-down league, Wyche refused to comply with the NFL’s locker room policy for media, ran up the score to settle a personal grudge, and belittled the city of rival Cleveland during his eight seasons in Cincinnati.
Wyche was signed by the Bengals for their inaugural season. He played three seasons with Cincinnati, throwing for 12 touchdowns with eight interceptions. He later spent two years in Washington as a backup and a year each in Detroit and St. Louis.
It’s as a coach that he made his mark. The Bengals hired him as head coach in 1984. He developed what he called a “sugar huddle” that had his team group near the line after a substitution. If the defense tried to match the substitution, he’d have the offense snap the ball and catch it with too many players on the field. The NFL eventually adopted a rule allowing defenses to match an offense’s substitution before the ball is snapped.
Cincinnati reached the Super Bowl in the 1988 season and lost to the 49ers again on Joe Montana’s touchdown pass with 34 seconds to go.
Wyche developed a legacy of fines and feuds. He defied league policy by barring reporters from the locker room following a last-minute loss to Seattle in 1989 and clamped a gag order on his players, resulting in a $3,000 fine from the league. A year later, he defied then-commissioner Paul Tagliabue and barred a female reporter from the locker room. He was unrepentant despite a $27,941 fine.
Wyche also famously took a jab at Cleveland during a game against the Seahawks at Riverfront Stadium in 1989. When fans started pelting players with snowballs, Wyche grabbed the public address announcer’s microphone and told fans, “You don’t live in Cleveland, you live in Cincinnati.”
He feuded with Houston Oilers coach Jerry Glanville, and had the Bengals execute an onside kick when they led Glanville’s team by 45 points. He waved derisively at Glanville as he ran off the field following a 61-7 win near the end of the 1989 season.
During his eight seasons in Cincinnati, Wyche’s teams went 61-66 in the regular season and 3-2 in the playoffs. His career there ended with more controversy after the 1991 season — owner Mike Brown announced that Wyche had quit, but the coach insisted he was fired with two years left on his contract.
He later served as quarterbacks coach in Buffalo and eventually became a volunteer offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for a high school in South Carolina.
