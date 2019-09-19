TAMPA – Two former Bucs assistant coaches have previously faced allegations of violence against women, according to a USA Today investigation.
The USA Today story, which ran background checks on more than 700 coaches who held NFL positions in the 2018 season, found four cases of alleged violence against women. Two were against former Bucs offensive assistant Skyler Fulton and former assistant defensive line coach Paul Spicer.
Fulton and Spicer were on former Bucs coach Dirk Koetter’s staff in Tampa Bay, but are no longer in the organization. Spicer, however, remained in Tampa and is currently a defensive line coach at USF.
Fulton, who served with the Bucs as an offensive assistant in 2017 and was promoted to wide receivers coach in 2018, was arrested in a 2010 domestic violence incident in Washington state, according to the USA Today report. The report cites Thurston County Sheriff’s Office records that Fulton “grabbed a woman by the neck” and “shoved her to the ground.”
Prosecutors dismissed the 2010 charges of assault and malicious mischief against Fulton after he completed a pre-trial diversion program.
Fulton, 37, initially joined the Bucs staff under former head coach Dirk Koetter in the 2016 preseason through the NFL’s Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship, a program designed “to increase the number of full-time NFL minority coaches,” according to the NFL Operations website. After the preseason, he continued coaching wide receivers and special teams at Citrus College in Glendora, Calif. That same year, Fulton faced another allegation of violence against women but was not charged, per the USA Today report.
A woman wrote to Fulton’s superiors in 2016 to alert them about his violent behavior toward her friend, per the USA Today report. In an email to Fulton’s bosses at Citrus College, the woman wrote that Fulton “physically assaulted the parties involved and continue to harass any family and friends associated with the victims.”
Fulton left Citrus College three months after the latest accusation of violence to return to the Bucs staff. He coached with Koetter for two seasons until Koetter was fired after the 2018 campaign. The USA Today report writes that Citrus College football coach Ron Ponciano said the Bucs never spoke with him about Fulton’s time in California when they hired him away to their staff.
Fulton currently coaches wide receivers at Portland State University.
Fulton played for Arizona State from 2000-2003 under Koetter.
Spicer, who also coached on Koetter’s staff last year, faced two petitions for orders of protection during his time as a player for Jacksonville, per the USA Today report.
In 2005, a woman accused Spicer of choking her with a shirt, and a petition was granted temporarily by a circuit judge before being ultimately dismissed by the woman. In 2008, the woman filed another petition against Spicer, but the petition was not granted.
Spicer played 11 seasons in the NFL, retiring after the 2009 season. He was an assistant defensive line coach in Jacksonville for the 2011 and 2012 seasons and joined the Bucs in the same role in 2015. When the Bucs promoted Koetter from offensive coordinator to head coach, Spicer remained with the organization as the assistant defensive line coach.
Spicer said the petitions never came up during the hiring process with the Bucs. Spicer refuted the woman’s allegations in an interview with USA Today.
“If there was any real teeth to anything she said, I wouldn’t be working where I’m working now,” Spicer said.
Both Spicer and Fulton joined the Bucs coaching staff under current general manager Jason Licht.
USA Today did not release the names of the women in its report.
