Former Chicago Cubs' great Glenn Beckert died Sunday morning. He was 79.
The four-time All-Star second baseman died at South Port Square in Port Charlotte. reportedly of natural causes.
Beckert won a Gold Glove while playing alongside Hall of Famers Ernie Banks, Billy Williams, Ron Santo and Ferguson Jenkins and made four straight All-Star teams starting in 1969. He had the best strikeout-to-at-bat ratio in the National League five times and finished third in National League in batting average in 1971 when he hit a career-high .342.
But, despite a talented roster, his Cubs' teams never won a World Series.
“In 1969, we came so close,” Beckert toid the Sun back in 2016 after the Cubs finally won the title. “But the Mets beat us out. I talk to (Ferguson) Jenkins, (Don) Kessinger, (Billy) Williams. We had a good, good team. We always remember.”
Jenkins, 77, posted a message on his Twitter account on Sunday saying: "We lost a great one today, Glenn Beckert. Glenn was My friend, my @Cubs teammate, and the best man at my wedding. He will be greatly missed. My thoughts and prayers are with the Beckert family.
Former Rays and Cubs manager Joe Maddon, now with the Angels, wrote on Twitter that Beckert “was so proud of his minimal strikeouts.” Maddon also mentioned that Beckert participated in Maddon's "Adopt-a-Legend" program in Port Charlotte during spring training when Maddon was Tampa Bay's manager.
“We spoke about that often ... an all-time Cub great,” Maddon wrote. “A Gentleman and friend.”
Beckert batted .283 in 11 seasons with Chicago (1965-73) and the San Diego Padres (1974-75).
Among second baseman, Beckert ranks in the top five in Cubs history in games played (1,247), hits (1,423), doubles (194), triples (31), runs scored (672) and walks (248). Renowned as a contact hitter and usually batting second in the Cubs starting lineup behind shortstop Don Kessinger and ahead of Williams, Santo and Banks, Beckert finished first in the NL in fewest strikeouts per at-bats from 1966-69 and in 1972.
Beckert is survived by daughters Dana Starck, of Venice, and Tracy Seaman and longtime partner Marybruce Standley.
Contributing: Tampa Bay Times, ESPN, Yahoo Sports and Chicago Tribune
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.