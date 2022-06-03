A star and record-breaker at every level so far, Jaivon Heiligh had to watch as 262 players were selected in this year’s NFL Draft as he waited for his turn.
Though his turn never came, it might not matter for the former Venice High and Coastal Carolina receiver.
Heiligh agreed to terms with the Cincinnati Bengals as a free agent shortly after the draft concluded — signing a 3-year, $2.56 million deal with no guaranteed money.
If he makes the regular season roster, he will earn a base salary of $705,000 this season.
At first glance, it may seem like the Bengals already have ample receiving options, including Offensive Rookie of the Year Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd — three locked-in starters.
However, the depth behind those star wideouts leaves much to be desired.
Currently, the most experienced backup receivers are Mike Thomas, a sixth-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, and Trent Taylor, a fifth-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.
Thomas has caught 28 passes for 328 yards and a score over five seasons while Taylor has 81 receptions for 772 yards across four seasons — including a 43-catch, 430-yard, 2-TD rookie year with the 49ers.
Aside from Thomas and Taylor, there are no backups with significant experience.
Though Heiligh, who stands at 6-foot-2, 200 pounds, doesn’t necessarily have the size of a starting NFL wideout, it hasn’t held him back so far.
After breaking the Florida High School Athletic Association records for receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns, Heiligh also set the career record for receptions (184) and receiving yards (2,731) as a Chanticleer.
Bengals rookies officially report to training camp on July 23 and NFL teams will make the first round of cuts, trimming rosters down to 85 players by Tuesday, Aug. 17.
Here’s where other former Indians have landed in the NFL:
(Current Players)
Forrest Lamp — Offensive guard with the New Orleans Saints (6th season)
A second-round pick of the 2017 draft by the then-San Diego Chargers, Lamp tore his ACL in his first training camp, and missed the 2017 season.
After working back to health, Lamp played in just two games in 2018. Then, in 2019, Lamp played in seven games, starting two, but broke his fibula — ending his season prematurely.
Finally, Lamp was healthy in 2020, and he started all 16 games for the Chargers, leading the NFL with 1,174 total snaps.
Lamp signed with the Buffalo Bills for the 2021 season, hoping to vie for a role as a swing tackle, but was placed on injured reserve in training camp due to a calf injury, and was released soon after.
The oft-injured offensive lineman signed on with the Saints halfway through the 2021 season, playing in one game.
This past spring, Lamp and the Saints agreed to a 1-year deal worth $1.06 million ($25,000 guaranteed) for this upcoming season.
Lamp is currently listed as the backup left guard to Andrus Peat, according to a Saints depth chart on ESPN.com.
Jarrod Hewitt — Defensive tackle with the Seattle Seahawks (2nd season)
A four-year player and three-year starter with Virginia Tech, Hewitt has made the most of his slightly undersized 6-foot-1, 290-pound frame in the NFL — signing on to the Seahawks practice squad last season, making $165,600 plus a $1,000 signing bonus.
Hewitt, 24, is under contract for a 1-year, $705,000 deal with no guaranteed money.
According to a depth chart of the team on ESPN, Poona Ford and Quinton Jefferson are the team’s starters at defensive tackle, with Shelby Harris, Al Woods and Myles Adams listed ahead of Hewitt as backups.
(Retired players)
Tyler Gauthier
Another former Indian who has cracked the league as an undrafted free agent, Gauthier played for a few practice squads, but never played a game in the NFL before retiring this past offseason.
Gauthier, an offensive lineman out of Miami, signed with the New England Patriots shortly after the 2019 draft, but was waived as part of the final round of roster cuts — later signing on to the team’s practice squad.
In subsequent seasons, Gauthier signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars’ practice squad (2020), the Patriots again (2020), the Miami Dolphins (2020), the Buffalo Bills (2021) and the Washington Football Team (2021).
Trey Burton
Without a doubt the most well-known football player to play for the Indians, Burton just recently finished his NFL career.
After starring for the Florida Gators, Burton signed with the Philadelphia Eagles as an undrafted free agent in 2014 and spent four seasons with the team — eventually becoming a key part in the offense. His trick-play touchdown pass to Nick Foles on 4th and goal just before halftime of the 2018 Super Bowl was his iconic moment.
Following his four-year run with the Eagles, Burton signed a four-year, $32 million deal with the Chicago Bears to be their starting tight end, but played just one full season — and parts of a second — before he was released.
Burton played one final season with the Indianapolis Colts as a rotational tight end in the 2020 season.
He finished his career with 159 receptions for 1,532 yards and 17 total touchdowns in the regular season. his best year was his first with Chicago in 2018, when he hauled in 54 catches for 569 yards and six scores.
Dri Archer
A lightning-fast player, Archer went to Kent State before playing for the Pittsburgh Steelers for two seasons — in 2014 and 2015 — primarily as a kickoff return specialist.
He finished his NFL career with 10 rushes for 40 yards, seven catches for 23 yards and a career average of 22.4 kickoff return yards on 23 total returns.
Alvin Mitchell
A Venice High football player who played linebacker at Auburn, Mitchell converted to fullback in a brief professional career.
Mitchell signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 1989 and spent 11 games on the team’s practice squad before he was promoted to the active roster for the final five games — recording one reception for 11 yards.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.