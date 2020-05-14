One minute Garrett Whitley was standing in the Tampa Bay Rays dugout during a spring training game, the next he was on the ground with blood dipping down his face.
The Rays’ outfield prospect was felled by a laser shot foul ball off the bat of Baltimore Orioles infielder Renato Nunez on March 2. The frighting video of the incident seemed to pop up everywhere for the next few days.
“I was sitting directly behind the hitter,” Whitley, 23, recalled in a phone interview earlier this week, “I thought I was in a safe place. It was such a flukey ball that it took that extra beat to recognize (it was coming at him). I tried to move, but it didn’t work out great.
“It happened so quickly. I honestly wasn’t freaking out that bad. But in the training room I starting thinking about it. In that moment, I was thinking ‘I can’t believe this happened again, another freak accident.’”
It’s hard to blame Whitley, a 2015 first round draft pick, for having such thoughts, even fleetingly, after the way the last couple of years have unfolded.
Back in spring training of 2018, he was a rising young minor leaguer for the Rays, ranked as the ninth best prospect in the organization. But then he dove for a fly ball on a backfield and everything changed.
“I dove a lot of times in my life, before and since, but this time my hand stuck in the ground and I torn the labrum in my right shoulder,” he said.
Whitley had to have surgery for the first time in his career and missed the entire 2018 season. He was cleared to return the day spring training opened in 2019.
The injury affected him mostly in the field as he basically had to relearn the mechanics of throwing.
“I feel like my arm is actually a lot stronger now,” he said. “It took some time to get used to. As the year went on my arm continued to get stronger.”
Although he says the injury didn’t affect his swing, going an entire year without facing pitching can mess with even the best hitter’s timing. A five-tool player before the injury, he hit .226 with 10 homers, 40 RBI and .751 OPS, and swiped 16 bases for Charlotte.
As he was working his way back, the Stone Crabs were enjoying one of their finest seasons. They had the best record (82-53) in the Florida State League, had already clinched the South Division second-half championship and qualified for the playoffs.
Then,with the threat of Hurricane Dorian bearing down on the state, the FSL abruptly canceled the remainder of the season on Aug. 29.
“We knew it was coming, but I was hoping we’d be able to get our games in, but then we showed up one day and they were like, ‘yeah this is it, today’s the last day,’” he said. “That was really disappointing because I think we had a great team and I think we were going to do great things in the playoffs.”
Flash forward to February and Whitley once again found himself roaming the fields of Port Charlotte. Although he was assigned to the minor league camp, he did get one at bat for the Rays in a February 27 game against the Detroit Tigers. He struck out.
Four days later, Nunez’s errant line drive nearly ended another season for Whitley.
“I got really lucky,” he said. “If it had hit me in a different place I could have lost my eye or broken my jaw. I didn’t need any surgery because nothing was displaced so. I was really only uncomfortable for a week or 10 days.”
Of course 10 days later, just as he was beginning to resume baseball activities, the coronavirus pandemic shut down spring training. Although he was technically assigned to Double-A Montgomery and is getting paid a monthly salary, at least until in the end of May, Whitley’s not sure what his next few months are going to look like.
While there are ongoing talks about how to get major leaguers back on the field, there has been very little public discussion about the minors.
“One way or another I hope to play in games this year,” he said. “If there’s winter leagues playing, hopefully I could get in there somewhere.
“I’m not trying to take another entire year off, I already did that once.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.