TAMPA ― The Tampa Bay Vipers will carry three quarterbacks with local ties on their 52-man opening-day roster, though just how much traditional work Quinton Flowers logs behind center remains unclear.
Flowers, USF’s career total yardage leader, is listed as a quarterback/running back on the Vipers’ official roster. Released Monday, it follows nearly three weeks of XFL training camp in Houston, and some recent cryptic tweets by Flowers indicating his role with the team isn’t what he envisioned.
The entire roster can be seen here. Flowers joins Plant and University of Georgia alumnus Aaron Murray, former Wharton High/Marshall standout Chase Litton, and Oklahoma State’s Taylor Cornelius as the quartet of quarterbacks the team will carry into its Feb. 9 opener at New York.
Forty-six of the 52 will be activated on game days.
Flowers is the lone Bull on the roster. Former Florida receiver Antonio Callaway, recently picked up via waivers, is among five Gators to make the team.
The Browns’ fourth-round pick in 2018 after a troubled career in Gainesville, Callaway was waived by the Browns last November after a series of substance abuse-related suspensions. Other Gators on the roster are running back Mack Brown, offensive tackle Martez Ivey, tight end DeAndre Goolsby and defensive end CeCe Jefferson.
Three former UCF players ― defensive back Rannell Hall, linebacker Terrance Plummer and center Jordan McCray ― made the team. Former Miami receiver Stacy Coley is on the roster, while FSU is represented by defensive back Tarvarus McFadden and tailback Jacques Patrick.
