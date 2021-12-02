VENICE — Kyla Freddolino entered high school earlier this fall knowing she had to make the varsity team.
The freshman midfielder wanted to play alongside her older sister, Sarah Freddolino, in her senior year after she won a state championship as a key starter for the Lady Indians last season.
A member of the varsity team since tryouts, Kyla scored her first career goal on Thursday night as she lost a defender and ripped a shot into the upper-left corner of the goal in the 22nd minute of a 1-1 tie with Parrish Community (6-0-1) at Wellfield Park.
“I think it’s pretty special because not everyone gets to play with their older sister, especially because she’s a senior on varsity,” Kyla said.
“It’s kind of hard to step up to that level. She has really good soccer IQ, so I follow her and she teaches me about the game.”
The Bulls came into Thursday night undefeated and averaging nearly seven goals per game, but couldn’t replicate that offensive success.
Missing forwards Ella Luzzi and Indie Rueda, who away at a college showcase event, the Indians still had opportunities to score.
Venice players had some open looks in front of the net, but either hit the ball wide, over, into the post or too close to the goalkeeper.
Parrish, meanwhile, matched Venice with nine shots (five on goal), but didn’t have any shots that threatened to cut into the 1-0 lead.
Venice took control of the second half immediately — registering a pair of shots in the opening minutes — before the midfield and defense took over.
The Bulls didn’t register another shot until 30 minutes after halftime. However, the wait proved to be worth it for Parrish as freshman Ashley Wagner poked a shot in the left corner of the net.
“We always like to see what our potential could be so we try to challenge ourselves,” Parrish coach Nicole Paternostro said. “(Venice) is a super strong team. We know they have a couple of players away at a showcase, and so do we. I think the level of play was high tonight, and we have a lot of freshmen and sophomores.”
Filled with a few returners, like Sarah Freddolino, defender Trinity Johnson, forward Emma Mogford, midfielder Catherine Dalton and midfielder Jewel Medina, there were several new faces that helped the Indians hold the Bulls to one goal.
Brooke Judson, Leila Bartlett, Erin Anderson, Maddie Egan, Amara Chamberlain and Meadow Barry all saw extensive time after seeing no significant playing time last season.
“We’re playing with nine new starters on this team, and they’re learning,” Venice coach Gary Bolyard said. “They played a very good game, we just didn’t finish on our opportunities. But it’s early in the season, and these are the games you learn from going forward.
“It’s not like we’re not getting the opportunities.”
Both sides had chances to take a late lead — with Venice missing close shots at the net and Wagner missing a shot on a 3v1 against Barry — but neither could close it out in a battle of two of the top 100 teams in the nation, according to MaxPreps.
“Along with some new players, we have some new coaches and a new formation that we’re running,” Bolyard said. “It’s gonna be a work in progress.”
