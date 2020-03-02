NORTH PORT — Freddie Freeman understands why Atlanta Braves fans are worried about him.
When inflammation in his right elbow caused him to sit out the first week of spring training, the minds of many fans drifted back to last fall when the four-time All-Star ended the season in pain.
Luckily for the Braves, and their fans, Freeman’s absence was short-lived. He returned to batting third in the order on Monday night in front of 6,749 fans as the Braves hosted the Philadelphia Phillies at CoolToday Park.
Freeman went 0-for-1 with a walk and a run scored in the 6-4 loss.
“I feel good,” he said after exiting Monday’s game. “I know everyone is saying this or that about it, but I felt great waking up on Monday. I just overdid it on that Sunday. I knew I was feeling good a couple days ago. The cautious approach in spring training is probably the right move.
“The swelling is completely gone. No reservations tonight.”
The issue cropped up one day last season when Freeman went to comb his hair and realized he couldn’t lift his arm up to his head. Despite his limitations, Freeman played through the injury and still hit a career-high 38 home runs, 113 runs and 121 RBIs. However, he wasn’t sure how long he could’ve kept it going.
“It was more mentally draining for me last year at the end because I couldn’t do what I wanted to do,” said Freeman, who hit .182 with six strikeouts in the National League Divisional Series. “I knew I was off and I couldn’t really work on anything to fix it. That was the most frustrating part.”
The 10-year veteran had arthroscopic surgery this offseason to remove bone spurs and loose fragments from his elbow and reported to camp in North Port feeling “pain-free for the first time in seven-to-eight years.”
That came to an abrupt end hardly a week into spring training.
It’s hard for the 30-year-old first baseman to say whether or not the inflammation and pain he felt last week will linger, but he said according to his doctors he should be fine for now.
There will be scheduled off days, like this afternoon, as he’s eased back into regular playing time, but manager Brian Snitker said he doesn’t think it will be an issue that needs close monitoring.
“I think the fact that he did this, he’s not going to overdo it anymore,” Snitker said after Monday’s game. “It doesn’t take him long to ready. Usually he’s ready by the end of the first week and he gets bored for two-and-a-half weeks and then gets it back going.
“He’s got way more than enough time. It’s a simple swing. It won’t take him long at all.”
Freeman wasn’t able to record a hit in his return, but some promising young Braves did.
Austin Riley hit a hard double off the center field wall, but also missed a ground ball at third base. Johan Camargo, who is battling Riley for third base duties, was the designated hitter and went 2-for-3 with a run and 2 RBIs.
A pair of prospects, Drew Waters and Christian Pache, also had some success at the plate. Waters went 1-for-2 with a stolen base while Pache went 3-for-3 with a run and a steal.
Though Freeman wasn’t the star on Monday night, he said he plans to take advantage of the next few weeks to return to form.
“I get it, but I’ve got regular season games in three weeks,” Freeman said of fans’ concern for his health. “It’s time to get going.
“I missed a week and I need to get going. If hitting a baseball is that easy, I would (sit out until Opening Day). But it’s definitely a little bit hard. Timing is still off. I thought my timing was pretty good, considering. But that’s what baseball is, you have to play to get your timing in.”
