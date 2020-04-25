The Carolina Panthers picked Stan Thomas-Oliver III, 21, who played high school football for Charlotte and North Port, in the seventh round of the NFL Draft Saturday.

Thomas-Oliver III, selected 221st overall, switched from wide receiver to defensive back during his junior year at Florida International University, also known as the Panthers.

Thomas-Oliver III, at 6-foot-2, 195-pounds, received invites this year to the East-West Shrine Game, Tropical Bowl and NFL Combine.

