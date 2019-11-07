Tampa Bay Times
Florida State defensive lineman Marvin Wilson will likely miss the rest of the season after having hand surgery earlier this week, the Seminoles announced Thursday morning.
Wilson has been FSU’s top defensive player and one of the best interior linemen in the nation. His 44 tackles are the most among ACC defensive linemen. He also has 8 ½ tackles for a loss, five sacks and four pass breakups.
As importantly, Wilson has been a veteran presence on a team that fired coach Willie Taggart on Sunday. Athletic director David Coburn specifically mentioned Wilson’s leadership during his post-firing news conference Monday.
Wilson, a junior, will be eligible to enter the draft and is projected as an early-round pick.
FSU faces Boston College on Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.