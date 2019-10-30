GAINESVILLE — When Georgia was pulling away from Florida in last year’s top-10 showdown in Jacksonville, the Bulldogs weren’t relying on their loaded running backs stable or top-tier defense.
They were feeding their tight ends.
isaac Nauta caught passes on four consecutive plays to help Georgia steal a field goal just before halftime. Then Charlie Woerner grabbed a 35-yard pass that helped set up the Bulldogs’ go-ahead score in an eventual 36-17 win.
If the Gators are going to end Georgia’s SEC East supremacy in Saturday’s top-eight rematch, they might have to steal a page from Kirby Smart’s 2018 playbook. That makes top-tier tight end Kyle Pitts a potential X-factor at TIAA Bank Field.
Pitts has already grabbed the attention of Smart, who called UF’s receiving corps one of the best in the country “when you include the tight end.”
That tight end leads UF with 35 catches for 391 yards —both figures that rank among the top 10 at his position nationally. Pitts’ four touchdown catches are tied with Freddie Swain for the most on the team, and they’ve all happened since Kyle Trask took over for injured starter Feleipe Franks.
“He can do multiple things that impress everybody in the room because he is just an athletic freak,” Trask said.
Coach Dan Mullen noticed that freakish athleticism soon after Pitts arrived on campus as part of his first recruiting class. Pitts is big (6-foot-6, 239 pounds) and fast, which is why he spent a lot of time at receiver last year.
What has impressed Mullen the most is how Pitts has rounded out his game since January. Mullen requires his tight ends to block and catch while lining up wide as a receiver, outside of the offensive tackle or somewhere else as an H-back.
“To be a tight end in our system, you got to be that special of a player,” Mullen said.
Although Pitts showed flashes of being a special pass catcher as a freshman, he wasn’t yet ready to fill all the other roles. Now he is.
By allowing Pitts to move outside with receivers or inside by the linemen, they can slide him into more advantageous matchups for himself or his teammates.
“Now that he’s comfortable in both positions he’s become more of a mismatch problem,” Mullen said.
That was obvious during Pitts’ breakout game at LSU, when he used what he learned as a receiver to separate from the Tigers’ talented secondary. With 108 yards in Baton Rouge, the Pennsylvania native became only the fourth UF tight end since 1996 to record a 100-yard game.
Only nine other tight ends in the country have hit that mark in a game this season. That list includes Notre Dame’s Cole Kmet, who did so against … Georgia.
Kmet didn’t enter Athens as a premier receiving threat. He had 17 catches for 176 yards in his first 24 collegiate games. But he exploded with 108 yards on nine catches —tied for the most ever by a Fighting Irish tight end —in the loss.
Kmet’s career night could provide a clue at how UF could attack Georgia’s stingy pass defense. Only five teams in the nation have allowed fewer touchdown passes than the Bulldogs (six). Only three are averaging fewer yards per pass attempt (5.4), and Georgia also ranks in the top 10 in opponents’ passing efficiency.
But the Irish found something in Georgia’s defense they could exploit with a tall, bulky tight end. If the Gators are going to knock off the Bulldogs and seize control of the East, they might have to do the same.
