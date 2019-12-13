As Dan Mullen prepared to finish his second class as the Gators’ head coach, I wondered whether Mullen could recruit at a high enough level to win championships.
Five days before the early signing period begins on Class 3, the answer is looking more like yes.
Mullen snagged an oral commitment Friday morning from Joshua Braun, a four-star offensive tackle from Live Oak. Braun’s decision came two days after he decommitted from Georgia.
The flip would be big enough on its own. The 6-foot-5, 335-pound Braun is a top-300 overall recruit at a position where the Gators struggled last season. You can never have too many quality offensive linemen.
The context makes it even larger. As of Friday morning, UF has the No. 6 class in the country, according to 247Sports’ composite rankings. That’s behind Alabama, Clemson, LSU, Ohio State and Jimbo Fisher’s Aggies but notably ahead of SEC East rival Georgia. It’s also eight spots ahead of Miami and 20 ahead of Florida State.
Because this is recruiting, the if is important. Oral commitments are non-binding until recruits sign letters of intent, either next week or in February. UF’s average rating of its recruits is only No. 11, so it’s possible the Gators slip some as undecided prospects commit and sign elsewhere.
But Mullen and his staff had an impressive close to the 2019 class and are positioned well for 2020. We’ll see how his Gators close in the final few days and what that means for the championship future he envisions in Gainesville.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.