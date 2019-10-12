If you’ve watched the Buccaneers at all this season, you’ve heard Shaquil Barrett’s name. A lot. The linebacker has proven to be one of the best bargains of the NFL offseason.
But what about the team’s other free-agent signings? How often have you heard their names?
Deone Bucannon? He’s gone. He played only eight snaps on defense.
Breshad Perriman? He’s made more appearances in injury reports than box scores.
Bradley Pinion? He’s still on the roster, but he ranks 26th in net punt average.
And the Bucs’ most high-profile signing, the guy who replaced longtime defensive tackle Gerald McCoy?
Ndamukong Suh produced one of the most memorable highlights of this early season. His scoop and score off a Jared Goff fumble in Los Angeles punctuated one of the Bucs’ most surprising upsets in team history. Though the touchdown didn’t make a material difference in the outcome of the game, it kicked off a party that didn’t stop until the team plane landed in Tampa.
But aside from that highlight, has Suh had a better season than McCoy? To find out, we watched every one of their snaps from this season (more than 500 combined) and reviewed their statistics, both traditional and advanced.
Granted, we have only a five-game sample from which to draw conclusions, but the evidence so far is clear: One player has indeed outperformed the other. And that player is …
McCoy.
For most of their careers, McCoy and Suh have been near equals in terms of their pass-rushing productivity. That seems to be the case again this season, at least on the surface. Officially, neither has recorded a sack, but sacks are a simplistic way of comparing players. Linemen can disrupt quarterbacks in ways that might not show up in a box score. For example, a lineman can pressure a quarterback into throwing an incomplete pass. Depending on the score and situation such a play could be just as meaningful as a sack, and possibly more so. Plus, pressures (which include hurries, hits and sacks) are a better predictor of sacks than actual sacks.
In this department, McCoy holds a sizable lead, according to Pro Football Focus data. He has generated 19 pressures to Suh’s 11, and he has done so despite playing 60 fewer snaps as a pass rusher. That works out to a pressure rate of 12.9 percent for McCoy and 5.3 percent for Suh.
McCoy’s best game of the season might have been his last. Against the Jaguars in Week 5, he generated four pressures, including a couple on third down.
In the first quarter, he clubbed former All-Pro left guard Andrew Norwell (68) and forced a Gardner Minshew incompletion.
No team has been better at stopping the run this season than the Bucs. Perhaps that’s where Suh is having the most impact? Given that historically he has been a better run defender than McCoy, you would think so. McCoy, however, has not been the liability that he has been in the past. He had 11 run stops all of last season; this season he has eight, according to Pro Football Focus. (A defender is credited with a “stop” for preventing a runner from gaining 40 percent of the yards needed for another first down on first down, gaining 60 percent of the yards needed for a first down on second down and converting a third down or fourth down into a first down.) His run-stop rate of 10.0 percent is on track to be the highest of his career. Suh has two run stops this season, and his run-stop rate of 2.8 percent is on track to be the lowest of his career.
The Bucs have said that stopping the run is their MO, but what good is that if you can’t stop the pass? Though Tampa Bay is generating more pressure this season, it has needed to blitz linebackers and defensive backs to do so. Carolina, meanwhile, is winning at the line of scrimmage and getting to quarterbacks without sending extra pass rushers. The Panthers rank among the top 10 in rate of pressure with no blitz and rate of disrupted dropbacks. It’s no coincidence that their pass defense is among the NFL’s best and the Bucs’ pass defense is one of the most erratic.
The last time Tampa Bay played Carolina, its offensive line was at full strength, and McCoy — aside from a costly unnecessary roughness penalty — had a relatively quiet night. This Sunday, however, the Bucs will be without right guard Alex Cappa (broken arm) and right tackle Demar Dotson (calf and hamstring). There’s a good chance you’ll hear McCoy’s name more than a time or two.
Prediction
For a game that the NFL has chosen to hide from the United States (9:30 a.m. EST), the stakes are surprisingly high. Fifteen of the 23 teams to win a game in London went on to reach the playoffs. Only one of the 23 losers qualified (the 2008 Chargers). The pick: Panthers 29, Bucs 25.
