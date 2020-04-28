Casey Kelly totally gets the need for preventative measures and revised rules that the hundreds of players in the Korea Baseball Organization have to follow with the coronavirus-delayed regular season finally set to start next week.
But there’s one change that the Sarasota-born pitcher is overly concerned about impacting him.
“It’s going to be hard for me to not lick my fingers when I’m on the mound," Kelly said from Seoul. “Now you’re not able to do that, and it’s going to be a tough habit to break."
There’s no spitting in baseball now, and that’s one of the challenges for Kelly, Tampa’s Preston Tucker and others.
High-fiving, especially with bare hands, is supposed to be kept on the down low. Masks are on for all but the players and coaches. Fans — quite noticeably, given the usually festival atmosphere at games — are out.
“It’s weird, man," Tucker, the former Florida Gators star outfielder, said from Gwangju. “But we’ve been doing it for a month."
With new coronavirus infections reportedly dwindling to fewer than 15 a day and most of South Korea re-opened for business, it’s time to play ball.
While play started in the five-team Taiwan league on April 11, the Korean league, with a higher caliber of talent and some familiar faces (such as ex-Ray Taylor Motter) among its 10 teams, may be the closest thing we see to Major League Baseball for a couple months at least. You may get to see it, as ESPN is in talks to show some games from Korea.
Tucker said some of the routine is similar to last year, when he joined the Kia Tigers in May after an up-and-down MLB career that included stints with the Astros, Reds and Braves.
But basically, it is best described as the new normal.
The three non-Korean players have apartments in the same building, as do three staff members, including former big-leaguer Matt Williams, the new manager. Players are free to go out, but are encouraged to wear masks and avoid crowds, maintaining some social distancing protocols. They often have food delivered.
Because a single positive test could potentially lead to play being suspended league-wide, there is a concerted effort to avoid infection.
Players were given thermometers to take and record their temperature when they get up and before they go to bed. They’re checked out when they get to the stadium, filing past a camera that records their temperatures, and get asked about symptoms or concerning contact.
League officials, team staff and athletic trainers are required to wear masks and gloves. So are the umpires, who will be in their normal positions but not allowed to make contact with players.
“Knowing that everybody that comes into the stadium is getting checked obviously makes you feel a little better about being safe," Kelly said.
Travel will bring more risks, but with five teams in the greater Seoul area and all trips are made by bus.
Even with the delayed start, the league plans for a full 144-game season, with the playoffs to be completed at the one domed stadium sometime in November.
With all the delays and disruptions, there is a season to be played and careers to be advanced.
Kelly, 30, was a 2008 first-round pick of the Red Sox from Sarasota High who has had only limited opportunity in the majors with the Padres, Braves and Giants. He signed with South Korea’s LG Twins last year for the chance to pitch regularly and was excited enough by his 14-12, 2.55 showing over 29 starts to come back for more.
Tucker, 29, was a seventh-round pick by the Astros in 2012 and made it to the majors by 2015. But injuries and inconsistencies led to him bouncing around, and he was with the White Sox Triple-A team when he got the chance to go to Korea, where even with a slow start he hit .311 with nine homers, 50 RBIs in 95 games.
Tucker was excited about a full season, especially with spring training starting in Fort Myers before heading to Korea in March. Now he’s adjusting.
“It’s weird for everybody," Tucker said. “If it was my first year playing pro ball I definitely would have been a little spooked, but by now I’m kind of used to something always happening every year."
Tucker thinks the flow of regular-season games will bring a further semblance of normalcy, and that even some of the new rules, like no spitting or high-fiving, shouldn’t be a big issue since everyone in the stadium has been screened.
“I don’t know how strongly they’re enforcing that," he said. “They just want us to do it to kind of show (those watching on TV) that we’re practicing social distancing."
But one glaring change will be the absence of fans, as games in Korea traditionally come with their own cacophonous soundtrack of cheering and music.
“We’ve had a couple (exhibition) games and it’s weird because it’s just so quiet," Kelly said. “The fans over here bring such an excitement to the game. They’re very passionate and loud, and it’s something I never experienced before.
“So to have that atmosphere go to no fans and it be quiet, it’s really, really hard.
“It’s just definitely different."
