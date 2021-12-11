ORLANDO — Les Hassen stood against the tunnel wall under Camping World Stadium and looked out at the Port Charlotte Bandits and their parents as his assistant coaches took their turns talking to the gathered.
At times he smiled. At times, he fought his emotions.
When a team travels so far only to come up short, it’s difficult to know what to say.
This group of football players from Charlotte County — Davids in stature, Goliaths in heart — ran into a buzzsaw in the Pop Warner 12U Super Bowl on Saturday morning, falling to the Santa Cruz Seahawks, 28-8.
The Bandits came into the game undefeated but were beaten from their first possession, which ended in a fumble. They trailed 16-0 at halftime and heads hung low. Helmets were slapped. Benches slammed. Tears flowed.
It’s human nature. More than that, it’s what lives in the heart of children. What is happening in that moment is all there is. Past is not prologue — it never was. The future isn’t unwritten — there is no tomorrow.
Parents struggle when they see their kids falter. That, too, is human nature. Dads become coaches and moms become motivational speakers. The expansive crowd of Bandit faithful lined the railing at halftime, overlooking the players and showering them with a mixed bag of word salad that largely fell on deaf ears.
Hassen admitted to struggling with finding the right balance of encouragement and constructive criticism.
“Of course it’s emotional,” Hassen would say later. “That’s the way it should be. I don’t want them to think it is OK to lose because they’ve got to learn how to fight to make it through life.”
But …
“Ecstatic is my word. I’m very happy about everything,” he continued. “Of course I wanted to win, but it’s the other side. We went 16-1. We won championships all the way through just to get here. We’re state champions. They worked hard. We’re a lot of little guys.”
Size didn’t matter all season to the Bandits. The smaller the player, the bigger the playmaker. Wednesday, Logan Martin — the tiniest, mightiest Bandit — made the play of the season when he blew through a towering line of Northampton Indians, ripped the ball out the quarterback’s grip and sealed a 30-0 victory.
Saturday, as his teammates moped, Martin was vocal, shouting, “LET’S GO!”
So the Bandits wiped their noses, strapped on their helmets and for one last half of one final game, stood toe-to-toe with the Californians. Their effort would be rewarded when Malakai Carrion burst through a hole and raced 48 yards to the Santa Cruz 1. A few plays later, Bruce Blanden — who one week earlier had turned 13 while having the game of his life in Port Charlotte’s 33-0 win against Escondido — burrowed his way to a touchdown.
Sure, it was too little, too late, but even the Seahawk players congratulated the Bandits on a game well-played as the clock struck zero.
Port Charlotte collected its national runner-up trophy. Hassen congratulated the Seahawks on their win and told them to be ready, because the Bandits would be back. For their part, the Seahawks said they’d be waiting.
Down the tunnel the team went. Talk, the coaches did. Each reminded the Bandits only two teams were still around to play Saturday and they had been one of them. Shea Davis, the Bandits president, looked the players in their eyes and told them to be honest and raise their hand if they had fun this week.
Sheepishly, everyone’s hands rose.
“We could have had our equipment turned in and we wouldn’t be here,” Hassen said. “They wouldn’t have had this trip. They had a great week this week . They had so much fun and those two big wins are big for us.
“Of course we thought we were going to come out and do something special, but hey, sometimes that’s just the way it works.”
When it was finally his turn to speak to the Bandits, Hassen moved to the center of the group and told them their size had finally caught up to them, so he had one request before next season.
“Grow.”
