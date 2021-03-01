PORT CHARLOTTE -- Tyler Glasnow's spring training debut on Tuesday offered a brief glimpse of the 2021 version of the guy many expect to take over as the ace of the Tampa Bay rotation.
With the offseason departures of veterans Charlie Morton (free agency to Atlanta) and Blake Snell (traded to San Diego), focus now shifts to the young right-hander entering his fourth season with the Rays.
But the lanky 27-year-old is quick to dismiss the notion that the offseason changes to the pitching staff have any real impact on him.
"It doesn't really matter (who else is in the rotation)," he said. "The other pitchers (who are) out there doesn't decide my routine.
"I want to go out there and pitch well. As far as added pressure, it just feels like a normal season to be honest."
Glasnow's arsenal of pitches were on display in the Rays' 6-5 loss to the Minnesota Twins at Charlotte Sports Park. He cracked 100 mph on the radar gun a couple of times, unveiled his new slider and even mixed in a low-90s changeup or two.
"His first inning was outstanding," Rays manager Kevin Cash said of Glasnow. "He was around the zone (in the second), it wasn't like he was spraying the ball all over the place. We'll fine-tune that.
"Talking with (pitching coach) Kyle Snyder (about the slider), he feels like it's a pitch that can slide right into his repertoire, so he can throw it to righties and to lefties."
After breezing through the top of the first, the hard-throwing Glasnow ran into problems. The Twins' Brent Rooker took his first pitch of the second inning over the right-field wall for a solo home run.
Glasnow bounced back by striking out the next two batters, Trevor Lamach and Kyle Garlick. After that he seemed to have some trouble locating his pitches, loading the bases on two walks and Andrew Romine's single to left.
Then, despite still throwing in the high-90s, he walked in a run after getting ahead of shortstop Luis Arraez, 0-2. That ended Glasnow's afternoon as Dietrich Enns came on to retire Ryan Jeffers.
Despite those hiccups, Glasnow was ready to call his first outing of 2021 a success.
"I felt good and healthy overall, especially for the first one of spring," he said after throwing 35 pitches, 20 for strikes against a Twins' lineup made up mostly of reserves. "Obviously, the second inning didn't go as planned, but I'm happy right now.
"Almost everything I wanted to accomplish, I got done today."
Last year's abbreviated season provided Glasnow with the chance to show what he could do given the opportunity to take the ball every fifth day as a starter.
He went 5-1 with 4.08 ERA in 57.1 innings over 11 regular season starts and led the Rays in innings pitched and strikeouts with 91, which was good for fourth in the league. His 14.28 strikeouts per nine innings led the majors. He struggled a bit in the playoffs, posting a 2-3 record with a 6.28 ERA in 28.2 innings over six starts.
The Rays will need him to perform consistently throughout the year if they are to harbor any hopes of returning to the World Series. But for now he's just trying to get off to a good start this spring.
"It was honestly good to just get out there again," he said. "It was more of just getting that rhythm and getting back into competition aspect. (It's) getting out there and figuring out what you need to build on."
WENDLE HIT
There was a scary moment in the first inning when Minnesota starter Lewis Thorpe appeared to hit Rays' second baseman Joey Wendle in the head.
Thorpe's fastball ran up and in on Wendle and the infielder had to spin away. He appeared concerned about the area around his eye. Wendle came out of the game after being examined by team medical personnel, but later declared himself to be fine.
"It was pretty close," Wendle said. "I wasn't sure where it hit, but pretty sure it got all helmet. It just kind of feels like I got punched, not hit by a baseball.
"Overall, I got lucky big time. The helmet hit various parts of my face. Glad it was nothing more."
