Local golfers rushed to their favorite area courses on Thursday, with many believing it would be their last time to indulge in golf for at least the next 30 days.
However, that doesn’t seem to be the case as many courses in Florida are planning on staying open through April — for now.
“Today has kind of gone crazy because I think people thought it was the last day they could play,” said Mike Cummings, general manager of Capri Isles Golf Club in Venice. “In the afternoon I actually had to call in one of my guys to be a starter. With the information that’s out there, people think we’re gonna be closed still. I know our phone’s been ringing off the hook.”
When Florida Governor Ron DeSantis issued a statewide stay-at-home order on Wednesday afternoon, it sent several officials at area golf courses scrambling for answers.
While the order mandates that individuals are only to leave their homes for essential goods and services and some recreation, it wasn’t initially clear if golf was included in these exceptions.
“We got pretty concerned obviously at not being able to be open for 30 days,” said Matt Licata, head golf professional for the five courses that make up Rotonda Golf & Country Club. “There was a lot of confusion. We were going back and forth because he made the announcement before his order was posted online. So we were stuck until we could get a hold of it.
“Then reading it was pretty ambiguous. We would have wanted a little bit more direct clarification considering the national spotlight golf courses have been under.”
But once Licata and other area pros got ahold of their local governing body — in Licata’s case the South Florida Section of the PGA — minds were put at ease.
“Per confirmation through the Governor’s Office, golf is considered an essential activity as long as proper social distancing is maintained,” a statement on the PGA website read. “Proper social distancing includes one person per cart, no exceptions!
“Please continue your part and operate your facilities with exemplary practices and monitoring your golfers to ensure they are using proper social distancing regardless of where they are on the property.”
Though some area courses, like Lemon Bay Golf Club and Kingsway Country Club have closed, many remain open — albeit with added precautions.
Courses had already implemented some changes, beginning in mid March, that included sanitizing golf carts, removing rakes from bunkers and water coolers, altering cups so flagsticks don’t need to be touched and enforcing social distancing practices.
Some new recommendations have also been added by the PGA.
All golf events are to be canceled through April, courses with members are no longer to accept guests, only one person may ride in a cart no matter their living situation and all amenities aside from golf are to be closed.
While many golf courses have been doing their best to adjust to the circumstances, they are starting to feel the burden of maintaining a new level of cleanliness.
“We were pretty comfortable in the precautions we were already taking,” said Licata. “The only thing we’re running into now is supplies are getting a little scarce. For the single-rider golf carts, we’re using twice as much sanitizer a day times five golf courses.
“So disinfectant and things are getting pretty scarce. We’re at Sam’s Club pretty much every day to see if they have any new shipments we can use.”
In the counties of Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach, where the outbreak of the coronavirus has been the most severe, all golf courses have been closed down, as have several courses in Lee and Collier Counties.
“I was quietly optimistic that we might have a chance, but I didn’t think it would happen,” said Cummings on golf courses staying open. “I was definitely surprised. I like to think that we’re essential for mental health and some exercise, but in the big picture, I know that we’re probably not.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.