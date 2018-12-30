The Heartland Games, to be contested in February by women and men aged fifty and older, will be enhanced thanks to the generous support of our silver sponsors. Money from sponsors makes it possible to keep registration costs low, to ensure that every contestant receives a dri-fit Games’ shirt and that a complimentary lunch can be provided at most of the events.
AdventHealth
AdventHealth is a new name for Florida Hospital, a perennial sponsor of the Heartland Senior Games. AdventHealth has facilities in Sebring, Lake Placid and Wauchula with other hospitals throughout Florida and in several states across the nation. It was felt that by branding all of their facilities with one name, AdventHealth, it would simplify health care for consumers. The shared vision of all of the facilities in the AdventHealth family is to become “a system that is holistic, exceptional, connected, affordable and viable”.
Alan Jay Automotive Network
South Florida State College appreciates the fact that Alan Jay Automotive has increased its support of the Senior Games by moving up from a bronze sponsor to the silver level. With numerous dealerships in Sebring, plus facilities in Wauchula and Clewiston, the Alan Jay Automotive Network is well known to seniors in Highlands, Hardee, Desoto and surrounding counties. Alan Jay Wildstein is known for his philanthropic efforts, in particular, his support of the Alan Jay Wildstein Center for the Performing Arts at South Florida State College.
ONIX
A new sponsor for 2019 is ONIX, a manufacturer of pickleball paddles, nets, balls, apparel and other accessories. Pickleball is the nation’s fastest growing sport and the event which draws the largest number of participants to the Heartland Senior Games each year. It is a fast paced racquet sport played on a 20 X 44 foot court with a net about the same height as a tennis net using a solid paddle and a plastic ball with holes. The newest ONIX pickleballs have been “designed with heavier weighting and smaller holes to drastically reduce the impact of wind during play, allowing for truer flight during windy conditions.”
Turner Furniture
Back for a fourth year as a silver sponsor is Turner Furniture. Travis and Wendy Turner are once again encouraging people to get up off their couches to participate in the Heartland Senior Games. As the fourth generation of the Turner family to be in the furniture business, Travis and Wendy continue the company’s tradition of supporting numerous activities in the local community. Travis enjoys hunting and fishing and in the past few years, Wendy has taken to running. They also encourage their staff members to stay active.
Registration
For more information and Heartland Senior Games registration forms, visit the SFSC website at www.southflorida.edu/heartlandgames.
Events
This years’ events are; bridge, bowling, cycling, euchre, golf, horseshoes, mah jongg, pickleball, shuffleboard, swimming, table tennis, tennis and track and field.
