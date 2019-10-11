OTTAWA — Andrei Vasilevskiy can’t imagine the Lightning without Victor Hedman and he’s not alone. Hedman is now the first defenseman to play 700 games with the team.
Three other players have reached the milestone and they’re exactly who you’d expect: Steven Stamkos, Martin St. Louis and Vincent Lecavalier. Where St. Louis and Lecavalier were the centerpieces of the Lightning’s success in the mid-2000s, Stamkos and Hedman launched the rebuild that lead to the recent success.
“It means I’m getting older,” Hedman quipped. “It’s a big number.”
Except, he’s not, really. Hedman is only 28 years old. It would be a stretch, but not inconceivable that Hedman has 700 more ahead of him. Mark Giordano, who beat Hedman out for the Norris Trophy last season, is 35. Zdeno Chara is still one of the league’s best defensemen at 42.
“That’s amazing to me,” coach Jon Cooper said. “700 games. He still seems like such a young guy, and he is young. So it’s amazing that he’s being playing that well for so long.”
To Hedman, the important part of this milestone is that all 700 games have come with one team. It’s a rarity in professional sports these days, but Hedman’s dedication to a single team goes back further. He didn’t move around in juniors either, that’s not the way in Sweden.
“I played for MoDo until I was 18 and I’ve been here ever since,” he said. “I have two teams close to my heart.”
Hedman won the Norris two years ago and was one of three finalists last season. He’s the only defenseman on the Lightning’s top 10 points and assists lists. His size and skill, particularly his skating, make him a force to be reckoned with. Hedman is also one of the best in the league at quarterbacking the power play (the Lightning’s skilled forwards aren’t the only recent the power play has been so successful).
Mikhail Sergachev and Stamkos both almost played down Hedman’s Norris success, in the sense that it’s a given, something so obvious it’s almost not worth mentioning.
“We all see that,” Stamkos said. “That’s never going to change.”
Hedman’s teammates refer to him as the nicest guy in the dressing room, Tyler Johnson called him “one of the nicest people you’ll ever meet.” He added that they say you’ll never meet a bad Swede, but Hedman takes it to another level.
“He’s the ultimate friend,” Stamkos said. “He’ll do anything to help you out. I could go on and on about his on-ice accolades but I think it says volumes to his character off the ice.”
Stamkos and Hedman came into the league a year apart, both starting out at 18 years old. They were always going to be tied together and fortunately for them, it became a life-long friendship. Stamkos had a close-up view of Hedman’s growth, calling him a role model not just on the team but in the community.
Hedman’s the one who is there to pick up a teammate when he needs it. He makes the room a little more positive. Sometimes it’s a quick something to cheer someone up after making a mistake.
“He’s quiet in the room but whenever he says something, everybody always listens,” Sergachev said. “That’s just the kind of person he is.”
