Doing the unthinkable is nothing new for Jaivon Heiligh.
After setting Florida high school receiving records on the way to a state championship in 2017, Heiligh has only gotten better at the next level.
The junior finished the year ranked as the No. 4 receiver in the nation (min. 65 targets), according to PFF College and was a member of the Fred Biletnikoff Award watch list.
His 65 receptions for 998 yards and 10 touchdowns led Coastal Carolina receivers in each category as the team ended the season 11-1 and ranked No. 12 in the AP Poll.
With a year of eligibility still remaining, Heiligh will be a must-see player in the fall.
But Heiligh wasn’t the only ex-Indian college athlete on the gridiron this season.
Here’s how the others fared this year:
2020 Graduating ClassMalachi Wideman — Tennessee freshman WR
Had one catch for 24 yards against Kentucky on Oct. 17. Made his debut against Missouri on Oct. 3.
Thomas Shrader — Florida State freshman OL
Earned playing time in four games as a freshman. He debuted on Sept. 26 at Miami.
Garrett French — UCF freshman TE
Did not record any stats for the Knights.
2019 Graduating ClassHayden Wolff — Old Dominion redshirt freshman QB
Was forced to sit out due to Old Dominion canceling its football season for coronavirus-related reasons.
Sam Whitney — Furman redshirt freshman WR
Was named to the Southern Conference Academic Honor Roll for a second straight season.
Zack Sessa — Florida freshman K
Did not see any game action after transferring as a preferred walk-on from Georgia Southern.
Nick Giacolone — New Mexico State redshirt freshman LB
Did not record any stats for the Aggies.
Noah Carr — Georgetown sophomore DB
Played in five games for the Hoyas, making one tackle.
Scott Schenke — Richmond redshirt freshman OL
Did not see playing time for the Spiders.
Marlem Louis — Richmond redshirt freshman DL
Played in four games, but did not record any stats for the Spiders.
Zach Fryar — UTEP redshirt freshman TE
Played in seven games, but did not record any stats for the Miners.
2018 Graduating ClassBryce Carpenter — Coastal Carolina junior QB
Ran four times for 11 yards. Did not attempt any passes.
Jaivon Heiligh — Coastal Carolina junior WR
Had 65 receptions for 998 yards and 10 touchdowns, the far-and-away leading receiver in every category for the Chanticleers. Heiligh’s highlight of the season came on a 23-yard touchdown catch that beat Troy with 35 seconds to play, improving Coastal to 11-0.
2017 Graduating ClassAaron Hackett — Syracuse senior TE
Played in 11 games for the Orange, catching 10 passes for 63 yards and two touchdowns.
Matt LaRoche — Georgia Southern redshirt junior RB
Rushed 45 times for 223 yards. Caught four passes for 9 yards.
2016 Graduating ClassJarrod Hewitt — Virginia Tech redshirt senior DL
Played in 11 games for the Hokies, making 31 total tackles including 8.5 for loss and 5.5 sacks. Hewitt announced he has declared for the 2021 NFL Draft.
