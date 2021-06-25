Editor’s note: This is the second of a two-part series looking back at the Charlotte Stone Crabs era at Charlotte Sports Park.
Alex Cobb threw the first pitch in Charlotte Stone Crabs history. It wasn’t long until he made his major-league debut with the Rays.
Three Stone Crab pitchers from that 2009 staff eventually reached the big leagues, followed by dozens more over the 11-year span of the franchise. Though the team only lives on in memories, there remains several potential future big leaguers who called Charlotte Sports Park home.
Considering just how good the Stone Crabs were during their final bow in 2019, there could be many more pitchers with Charlotte pedigrees still on their way to Tampa Bay.
Saturday, we took a look at the 10 best single-season hitting performances in Charlotte history. Today, we reminisce about some of the final pitching campaigns since Cobb’s first pitch all those years ago.
Spoiler alert – Cobb, with his 8-5 record and 3.03 ERA in 2009, didn’t make this list, but two of his teammates did. That’s how good the Rays have been at this pitching thing.
To qualify, a pitcher had to make at least 10 starts or appear in at least 20 games. On to the list:
MATT MOORE (2010)
Big things were expected of Moore ever since his selection in the 8th round of the 2007 draft. Upon his arrival at Port Charlotte, he didn’t disappoint. Befuddling overmatched FSL hitters with his roundhouse curve, Moore fanned a whopping 208 batters in 144.2 innings, allowing just 109 hits. His 6-11 record was a product of Charlotte’s rather lean offense outside of Stephen Vogt. Moore rode a fast track into Tampa Bay, arriving less than a year after his final pitch in Port Charlotte and he remains in the big leagues today, pitching for Philadelphia.
THE 2019 STARTING ROTATION
No other way to put this – the Stone Crabs’ final bow featured what might have been the best starting five in recent Florida State League memory. This is a conceit, but it’s the only way to make this top 10 list a worthwhile stroll through history. The Crabs finished with a 2.76 team ERA and recorded 20 shutouts to lead the league. Take a bow Joe Ryan (7-2, 1.42), Tommy Romero (12-4, 1.89), Stephen Woods (9-3, 1.88), Michael Plassmeyer (7-2, 2.12) and Tobias Myers (8-1, 2.31). What is especially amazing about the Crabs’ staff that season was a whopping 24 pitchers made at least one start. Of those, only four had an ERA above 4.00.
ZACH QUATE (2010)
Little did the Rays know what they had in this 2009 14th-rounder out of Appalachian State. They got a taste toward the end of the 2009 season when he mauled Hudson Valley hitters after signing his contract, but in 2010, he blew away FSL hitters to the tune of 90 strikeouts in 72.1 innings. He posted a 1.49 ERA and displayed exquisite control, walking just 18 batters. He was named the Rays’ minor-league reliever of the year. A rocky 2011 at Double-A was followed by two more injury-riddled seasons before he bade farewell to baseball in 2013.
MATT GORGEN (2009)
When Mighty Matt entered the game, the game was over. Taken a year earlier in the 16th round out of California, Gorgen overpowered FSL bats in 2009, going 4-0 with 15 saves and a 0.57 ERA. In 47.2 innings pitched, he fanned 59 and walked just 10. He permitted just 24 hits and one home run. He was pegged for big things and dominated at Double-A Montgomery in 2010 before being traded to Arizona for Chad Qualls at the trade deadline that year. Then disaster struck. Tommy John surgery cost him his 2011 season and he was never quite the same. Arizona released him from Triple-A in 2013.
JESSE HAHN (2013)
Hahn was such a no-doubt prospect that the Rays took him in the 6th round of the 2010 draft even after suffering an injury that required Tommy John surgery a few months earlier. The Rays took it very slow with Hahn, keeping him on strict pitch limits. Still, he excelled for the Stone Crabs, starting 19 games and going 2-1 with a 2.15 ERA. The low pitch count limited his opportunities to pick up wins, but in 67 innings, he fanned 63 and walked just 18. The following season, the Rays traded him and Alex Torres to San Diego for Logan Forsythe and Brad Boxberger. He made his big-league debut in 2014 with the Padres and has since pitched for Oakland and Kansas City.
DARIN DOWNS (2009)
A fifth-round pick in 2003 by the Chicago Cubs out of Lantana, Downs was purchased by the Rays in the middle of the 2008 season. Downs was as dominant as any pitcher in the Florida State League during the Crabs’ inaugural season. The southpaw went 12-4 with a 2.00 ERA. He struck out 111 while walking just 23. He would dominate at Double-A to begin the 2010 season, then reach Triple-A Durham, where he had mixed success to close out the year. The Rays released him at that point, but Detroit snatched him up and he made his big-league debut in 2012.
JAKE FARIA (2015)
The 2015 Rays had multiple candidates for this list from unheralded Buddy Borden (9-7, 2.95 ERA, solid peripherals) to highly touted Taylor Guerrieri (10 starts, 2.14 ERA, just 42 innings pitched), but Faria gets the nod here for not lasting long in Port Charlotte. In 12 appearances (10 starts), he went 10-1 with a 1.33 ERA. In his 74.1 innings, he allowed just 51 hits, fanned 63 and walked 22. In his first Double-A appearance after being promoted, he struck out 14 over seven no-hit innings. He made his major league debut with the Rays in 2017, six years to the day after Tampa Bay took him in the 10th round of the 2011 draft. He signed a contract this past Saturday with Arizona.
JOE CRUZ (2010)
Sometimes, High-A is just the best one can do. Cruz was a 30th-round draft pick in 2007 who dazzled in 2010 with a 13-6 record and 2.85 ERA. He struck out 131 batters in 142 innings and … wasn’t so good ever again. An awful Double-A campaign in 2011 was followed by a mediocre repeat in 2012 and the Rays parted ways.
MARQUIS FLEMING (2010)
Armed with a devastating changeup, Fleming appeared in Port Charlotte not long after being taken by the Rays in the 24th round of the 2008 draft. In 42 appearances, he posted a 5-0 record with a 2.49 ERA. More impressive, in 72.1 innings of work, he fanned 96 batters while allowing just 45 hits. Unfortunately in baseball, one pitch isn’t enough. He lost his effectiveness at the higher levels and his career came to an end following the 2013 season.
CHRIS REARICK (2012)
Rearick was a pleasant surprise for the Rays. Selected in the 41st round of the 2010 draft, he arrived in Port Charlotte with no expectations but proved to be one of the few bright spots on an otherwise unspectacular pitching staff. He made 35 appearances and in 45.1 innings, he fanned 59 batters while walking 15. He went 2-3 with 20 saves and a 1.79 ERA. Tampa Bay dealt him to San Diego after the season for infielder Vince Belnome. He reached the majors with San Diego in 2015, the same year Tampa Bay released Belnome. Those five appearances in San Diego that year would be as good as it got. He was released in the offseason and hung on for a few more years in the independent leagues before hanging it up in 2018.
