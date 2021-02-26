It was a trade that, in the moment, probably didn’t register for many Tampa Bay Rays’ fans.
On Aug. 27, the Rays dealt minor league infielder Lucius Fox to the Kansas City Royals for an extra outfielder named Brett Phillips.
From the management side, given the Rays well-documented depth, it didn’t seem like a particularly important move. But from the player’s side, it was a different story.
Phillips, a 26-year-old Seminole native, was not only going from a struggling Royals team to a probable World Series contender, he was going home.
“People actually recognize who I am in my hometown, which is pretty crazy,” Phillips said in the phone interview with The Daily Sun this week. “I grew up 20 minutes from the Trop. When I got traded over to the Rays, I couldn’t have written a better story.
“It’s one of those things that if someone were to write it, it’d be kind of cheesy because it would never happen. It’s hard to wrap my head around.”
Phillips, whose game is predicated on speed and defense, made his Rays debut as a pinch runner Sept. 4. He would appear in a 17 regular season games, collecting three hits and 3 RBI in 20 at bats.
He had exactly two postseason at bats, and none in the ALCS or World Series, before being called on to bat in the ninth inning of Game 4 of the World Series. It was two out with two men on.
“(Coach Paul) Hoover said, ‘You’re coming up fifth and you’re going to win the game for us.” And I replied: ‘Heck yeah, let’s go do this, we’re gonna win.’
“But on the inside, I was like ‘is this guy crazy? I haven’t had an at bat for like two weeks. You guys are going to put this one me?’ But it’s one of those things where I had all the confidence in the world walking up to the plate. Once I got to the on-deck circle, I locked in. I knew I wouldn’t be there if they didn’t have the confidence in me.”
As everyone in the Tampa area now knows, the confidence paid off as Phillips delivered a single to tie it. An error on the play allowed the winning run to score as well. His gleeful airplane-style celebration made national news.
“It was 100% spontaneous,” he said of the celebration. “That was the first thing that I could think of, celebrating like a kid in Little League. It just came out of nowhere.”
One person who wasn’t surprised was Rays’ pitcher Joey Krehbiel, a non-roster invitee to spring training. He’s Phillips’ old teammate at Seminole High and his current housemate.
“He’s a one-of-a-kind person,” Krehbiel said on a Zoom call Thursday. “If you expected him to run and touch first and just clap, you’re wrong. You’re gonna get the full show. That’s what makes him him, and a special person.”
While some might assume that Phillips’ World Series heroics make him a lock to open the season with the Rays, roster spots are at a premium in Tampa Bay. There are seven outfielders in camp and several infielders have experience there as well.
“I can’t assume anything,” he said. “This is a situation where I have to go out there and play good baseball and show them that I can help them win ballgames. That’s the reality of the business.”
It’s a reality that Phillips is all too familiar with after having spent time with four organizations. Just a few years ago, it seemed that he was ticketed for a starting job with the Milwaukee Brewers.
“In 2017, I got called up to Milwaukee and I played really good baseball. I was the everyday center fielder in September,” he recalled. “Going into the offseason, I was going to at least be on the big-league roster going into 2018.
“Milwaukee then goes and trades for (future MVP) Christian Yelich and the signs (former All-Star) Lorenzo Cain. Those two guys are superstars, so where does Brett Phillips go? He goes on the back burner and waits his turn.
“It was a little deflating, but it’s all part of it and I wouldn’t trade it for the world because of where I’m at now.”
Having been traded multiple times, Phillips has had his share of walking into different clubhouse environments. But throughout his career he’s been able to maintain the same outgoing personality and positive outlook.
“What you see is what you get with me,” he said. “I’m an open book and I don’t hold anything back. When I go into a clubhouse for the first time, I think people recognize that dude is either jacked up on coffee or he’s got a lot of energy.
“Kevin Cash and the organization know that ‘Phillips, he likes to have fun, but when it’s time to work, he gets after it’ and that’s what I want to be known for.”
