Sun Correspondent
Pitcher Ricky Knapp is a step closer to affiliated baseball.
On Friday the Lincoln Saltdogs of the American Association of Independent Professional Baseball sold the contract of the right-hander to the Los Angeles Dodgers.
The Port Charlotte High School graduate pitched for Lincoln during the 2019 season, compiling a 4-10 record with one save and a 5.81 earned run average in 20 appearances.
The 27-year-old was a part of the New York Mets farm system for six years before being released in September 2018. He reached the Triple A level in 2016 and 2017. But injury plagued him in 2018, when he appeared in three games each for the Rookie and Double A clubs.
His father, Rick Knapp, was a minor-league pitching coordinator in the Dodgers organization years ago and last year was the pitching coach for the Tampa Bay Rays’ Triple A affiliate.
Football
The Jacksonville Jaguars signed offensive lineman Tyler Gauthier in December off the New England Patriots’ practice squad. The Venice High graduate did not appear in any games for the Patriots or the Jaguars.
Florida International University cornerback Stantley Thomas-Oliver III had two pass breakups in Sunday’s Tropical Bowl, which showcases elite Football Bowl Subdivision Division I players for NFL scouts and general managers. The Charlotte High alumnus is on the East roster for Saturday’s East-West Shrine Bowl in St. Petersburg.
Previously at DeSoto County High, Cesar Barajas of Southern University finished second in the Southwestern Athletic Conference with a 40.7 punting average in 13 games.
Men’s golf
Austin Schultz, who has lived in North Port, shot 74 to tie for 20th in Monday’s Korn Ferry event on the West Florida Golf Tour. He competed for Florida Gulf Coast University.
Women’s basketball
Kajahda McCoy scored 11 points for Warren Wilson College against Milligan. The North Port High graduate had four rebounds.
LaGrange College senior Mykelli Taylor had 11 points against Covenant. Out of Charlotte, she had one assist.
Women’s golf
Charlotte product Rebekka Davis of Savannah State University tied for 16th at the SSU Tiger Fall Invitational. The freshman shot 172 (93-79) to place third among the Lady Tigers.
Send updates about area athletes to Barbara Boxleitner at jdanddoc@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.