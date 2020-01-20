Scot Hundt is not playing basketball this season.
The Charlotte High School graduate injured the deltoid ligament in his ankle during September. The Mississippi College graduate student underwent surgery early this month and will seek a medical redshirt.
"It's actually very rare," he said about the injury.
The injury occurred when he landed wrong during a drill in practice. He did rehab and was able to return for practices near Thanksgiving.
"By the end of the week it became swollen, and I was feeling pain," said Hundt, fifth on the team with 12 starts in 22 games last year, when he averaged 4.5 points and was fifth in assists and steals.
The foot has been in a cast since surgery, but he is unable to walk on it. He uses a scooter and crutches to move around, and the foot will next be in a boot.
"The rehab helped out with surgery," he said, noting that the recovery period will be three to four months instead of six to seven had he not rehabbed.
"I'm not in much pain," he said. "I really can't do much of anything with it."
Hundt graduated in December and is enrolled in a two-year master's program that will allow him to use his final year of eligibility this fall.
"It wasn't what I was expecting or had hoped for my last season," he said.
Football
Tulane University offensive guard and center Keyshawn McLeod was on the roster for the Pigskin All-Star Invitational, where college seniors participate in pro-style practices and an all-star game while professional scouts evaluate them. The redshirt senior is a past Pirate.
Women's gymnastics
Sandra Elsadek of Ball State University tied for fifth in the vault during a meet against Iowa and the Air Force. The Venice High graduate scored 9.725.
Women's indoor track
Southeastern University's Maddison Welch won the 1,000-meter run and placed third in the 800 at a Webber International University meet. She competed for Lemon Bay.
Former Manta Ray Kelsi Ogilvie of Southeastern finished fourth in the 3,000 run at the Webber meet.
Send updates about area athletes to Barbara Boxleitner at jdanddoc@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.