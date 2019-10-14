NKF_7275.jpg

Port Charlotte graduate Michelle Atherley previously won a national championship in the pentathlon for the University of Miami.

 File photo

Michelle Atherley represented the United States at a recent international track and field meet.

The Port Charlotte High School graduate was among seven women on the USA Track and Field team that traveled to Germany for the Thorpe Cup, a September multi-event competition between Germany and the United States.

“It was my first international meet and first time representing the U.S.,” Atherley said. “It was really, really exciting.”

The University of Miami redshirt senior qualified for the team after participating in the USATF Outdoor Championships during July in Iowa, where she finished seventh in the heptathlon. Though she did not qualify there for the World Championships, she earned a roster spot for the Thorpe Cup.

Atherley finished third in the heptathlon at the Thorpe Cup.

“It wasn’t my best performance,” she said.

She said the Miami indoor and outdoor seasons and international event were a factor.

“My season lasted 13 months,” she said. “My body was just fatigued. I wasn’t used to going that long.”

After completing her final year of eligibility, she plans to compete in the Olympic Trials, for which she already has reached the qualifying standard.

Baseball

Joe Iorio pitched an inning of relief in helping the Long Island Ducks win the independent Atlantic League championship. The Venice High alumnus allowed one hit and one earned run in the victory over Sugar Land. The right-hander finished with a 6-3 record and 3.09 earned run average in 32 appearances.

Football

Charlotte High graduate Marcus Hardison is in the XFL draft pool. The defensive lineman played earlier this year for the Arizona Hotshots of the Alliance of American Football. He played in NFL preseason games for multiple clubs from 2015-18.

New Mexico Military Institute freshman defensive back Carson Sullivan made an interception for no gain in his first game. He played for the Indians.

Former Tarpon Ty Tyler made two tackles for University of Louisville against Wake Forest. The defensive lineman previously was an all-Conference USA selection for Marshall.

Men’s cross country

John Perez-Dunn led Southeastern University in the Royals Challenge 8K. The former Pirate finished 146th in 26 minutes, 21.9 seconds.

Send updates about area athletes to Barbara Boxleitner at jdanddoc@gmail.com.

