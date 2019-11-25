The Port Charlotte High School grad Ian Bush had been named to the all-Gulf South Conference first team for 2019.
Through 10 games, the University of West Florida graduate student finished fifth on the team with 44 tackles, including 14.5 for loss, second most in the conference. The starting defensive end tied for the conference lead with four forced fumbles and had three and a half sacks this season.
Bush had two tackles to help West Florida defeat Wingate in Saturday’s NCAA Division II Super Region 2 first round.
He transferred from Georgia Southern University, where he did not appear in any games in 2014 and 2016 and endured injury-shortened seasons in 2015 and 2017.
More football
Former Pirate Devyn McCormick is the punter on the all-Mid-South Conference Sun Division first team. The sophomore led the conference, averaging 41.6 yards per punt
Freshman Derek McCormick is the kicker on the all-Mid-South Conference Sun Division second team. The ex-Pirate tied for second in the conference with 10 field goals and converted 24 of 26 extra-point attempts.
Redshirt senior defensive back Malik Dixon, of Rutgers University, made five tackles and forced a fumble against Liberty. He played for Port Charlotte.
Women’s cross country
Lemon Bay High alumna Kelsi Ogilvie finished the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics National Championship 5K in 159th place among 340.
Previously at Port Charlotte, Alden Goucher completed the NCAA Division III Midwest Region 6K in 173rd place among 257. The junior finished in a season-best 26 minutes, 8.9 seconds to place third among Concordia Wisconsin’s entries.
Women’s swimming
Rhodes College sophomore Lauren Yenari, who competed for Venice High, finished second in the 1,650-yard freestyle at the Igloo Invitational. She was fifth in the 400 individual medley and eighth in the 500 freestyle.
Miami University sophomore Hunter Scott placed sixth in the 1,000 freestyle against Buffalo. She is from Lemon Bay.
