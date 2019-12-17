Sun Correspondent
Ian Bush has received another postseason football honor.
The Port Charlotte High School graduate is a defensive lineman on the Division II Conference Commissioner’s Association all-Super Region 2 second team.
The University of West Florida graduate student made 50 tackles, including a team-high 15.5 for loss, through 13 games. He had four and a half sacks, forced four fumbles and recorded a safety.
The team faces Minnesota State in Saturday’s Division II national championship.
Men’s swimmingLemon Bay graduate Eddie David of Maine Maritime Academy finished second in the 50-yard backstroke and 50 butterfly against Western Connecticut. The freshman was third in the 100 individual medley.
Beau Hutchins scored for Saint Leo University by finishing 14th in the 200 breaststroke at the Panther Invite. He competed for the Indians.
Women’s indoor track and field
Lees-McRae College sophomore Britney Augustin finished fourth in the 55- and 300-meter dashes at the Appalachian State Open. The Charlotte High alumna set a school record in the preliminary and final races of the 55 dash.
Previously at Lemon Bay, Flagler College senior Abigayle Weinfeld placed eighth in the 800 at the JDL College Kickoff.
More football
Virginia Tech University redshirt junior defensive tackle Jarrod Hewitt is an all-Atlantic Coast Conference honorable mention selection. The Venice High product had 27 tackles and four sacks in 12 games. The Hokies will play Kentucky in the Belk Bowl.
Redshirt senior Keyshawn McLeod started all 12 games for Tulane University, which will face Southern Mississippi in the Armed Forces Bowl. The former Pirate plays right tackle.
Livingstone College quarterback Miles Hayes, who competed for Charlotte High, threw for 1,330 yards in 10 games. He tossed eight touchdowns and eight interceptions. The sophomore was the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association quarterback of the week during September.
Send updates about area athletes to Barbara Boxleitner at jdanddoc@gmail.com.
