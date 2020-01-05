Heidi Ruth has found success in professional women's soccer in a land far removed from Charlotte County.
The defender, who was home-schooled but competed for Charlotte High School, started the first seven games for Ramat HaSharon in the Israeli Women's Premier League, according to the Israel Football Association online site.
She played 12 games for Pensacola FC in 2019, her second year with the team, helping it win the Women's Premier Soccer League championship.
Ruth was a National Christian College Athletic Association first-team All-American while competing for Clearwater Christian College and was an all-conference selection for Southeastern University.
Women's basketball
Kacyn Shirley had 2 points and 2 rebounds for Graceland University (Iowa) against Iowa Wesleyan.
The junior guard played for Lemon Bay.
Previously at Charlotte, Mykelli Taylor had 5 points and 5 rebounds for LaGrange College against Bridgewater.
North Port resident Madison Toft had 4 points and 2 rebounds for Hillsborough Community College against Daytona State.
Warner University freshman Azuree Pascal had a season-high 12 points against Dakota State. The Charlotte alumna added two assists and two steals.
Football
Redshirt senior offensive lineman Keyshawn McLeod started at right tackle for Tulane University in its win over Southern Miss in the Armed Forces Bowl. The Port Charlotte High product started a career-high 13 games this season.
Virginia Tech nose tackle Jarrod Hewitt recorded a career-high six tackles and forced a fumble against Kentucky in the Belk Bowl. He played for Venice.
Former Indian Enzo Anthony played for University of Virginia against Florida in the Orange Bowl. The freshman long snapper appeared in 10 games.
Women's rifle
Army West Point sophomore Anastasia Osborne finished with a 568 total in the air rifle at the All-Academy President's Trophy match. The North Port resident finished with 557 in smallbore.
Send updates about area athletes to Barbara Boxleitner at jdanddoc@gmail.com.
