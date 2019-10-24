Tyler Gauthier had an unusual day last week.
The New England Patriots signed the offensive lineman to the practice squad on Tuesday. The same day the St. Louis BattleHawks selected the Venice High School graduate during the first day of the two-day draft for the XFL, which is scheduled to begin play next February.
The Patriots had released Gauthier in August after signing him as a free agent in May. He appeared in four preseason games.
More football
The BattleHawks also selected Charlotte High product Marcus Hardison in the XFL draft. Earlier this season the defensive tackle played for the Arizona Hotshots in the now defunct Alliance of American Football. Hardison never appeared in a regular-season game over four years with several NFL clubs.
Men's golf
Senior Spencer Alexander led Towson University (Maryland) at the Phoenix Invitational by finishing third. The Imagine School at North Port graduate shot 203 (69-67-67).
Tennessee Wesleyan University senior Jeovani Veloz tied for 14th in the Bojangles Intercollegiate. Previously at Port Charlotte High, he shot 227 (75-75-77) to finish third among the Bulldogs.
Women's swimming
University of Louisville senior Sophie Cattermole swam the lead leg of the 800-yard freestyle relay that placed second against Southern Methodist University. The Lemon Bay High alumna swam the last leg of the second-place 200 freestyle relay and won the B final of the 400 individual medley, 500 freestyle and 200 butterfly.
Sophomore Lauren Yenari of Rhodes College (Memphis) placed seventh in the 1,000 freestyle at a Birmingham-Southern meet. She competed for Venice.
Women's tennis
Jaeda Daniel, who lived in Port Charlotte, and Adriana Reami of North Carolina State University won the ITA Women's All-American Championships doubles consolation title. They defeated their UCLA opponents 8-2 and finished the tournament with a 7-1 record.
Women's volleyball
Wofford College (South Carolina) sophomore middle hitter Kelly Hubbard had a career-high 13 kills against Western Carolina. The former Indian added four blocks assists and three digs.
Junior setter Ashley Kot, formerly of Venice High School, had 19 assists and 11 digs for College of Coastal Georgia against Warner.
Bryan College (Tennessee) sophomore Macenzie Krause, a past Pirate, had 13 digs against Bluefield.
Send updates about area athletes to Barbara Boxleitner at jdanddoc@gmail.com.
