Kicker Derek McCormick's record-setting performance resulted in national recognition last week.
The Ave Maria University freshman was named the special teams player of the week for the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics and Mid-South Conference Sun Division.
The Port Charlotte High School graduate was cited for his performance during an Oct. 26 victory over St. Thomas. He set school records in kicking field goals of 52 and 55 yards. He also had a 32-yard field goal, tying the school mark for three field goals in a game.
"That was awesome, especially coming off a game I had missed previous two chip shots," said McCormick, whose field goal attempts of 34 and 22 yards were blocked by Webber International in the game prior.
Ave Maria already had a commanding lead by the time he kicked the 52- and 55-yard field goals, so nerves and pressure weren't an issue.
"I was pretty confident," he said. "The biggest thing is you have to block everything out. I trust my form."
He also converted four extra points to account for 13 points in the 37-20 win and averaged 58.3 yards on eight kickoffs.
McCormick will receive certificates for each honor, according to Taylor Hodge, Ave Maria sports information director.
More football
Sophomore running back D'Andre Hicks of McNeese State University had a 96-yard kickoff return for a touchdown against Northwestern State University of Louisiana. The Charlotte High product led players from both team with two returns for 122 yards.
Women's cross country
Concordia University Wisconsin junior Alden Goucher finished 30th in the Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference championship 6K. The former Pirate was fourth among the Falcons.
Katie Kanagy of Palm Beach Atlantic University finished the Sunshine State Conference championship 6K in 41st place. The former Tarpon was third among the Sailfish.
PBA senior Hope Kanagy placed 70th in the conference championship race. The Charlotte alumna was 10th among the Sailfish.
Send updates about area athletes to Barbara Boxleitner at jdanddoc@gmail.com.
