TAMPA — You look at Tennessee.
Pffft, you declare.
You eyeball Philadelphia and slowly shake your head. And for heaven’s sake, can anyone explain Houston to you?
Yes, the NFL playoffs are back and Tampa Bay fans are incredulous. Mediocre teams are everywhere this weekend, and the Bucs are still nowhere. Not to sound all cynical, but the last time Tampa Bay was in the playoffs, this year’s senior class was halfway through kindergarten.
So how does this continually happen? And is there as much hope as coach Bruce Arians was pitching the day after the season finale? Or is hope what you sell when there are so few happy memories to lean on instead?
These are annual questions with, perhaps, surprising answers this time around.
Because when you start comparing the Bucs with the current postseason field, you see they have more in common than you might have guessed. Oh, it’s true Tampa Bay went 0-6 against playoff teams, and there is no way to pretty-up that little detail.
But in a lot of their losses, the Bucs tended to beat themselves. Turnovers. Missed kicks. Early-season defensive stumbles. Tampa Bay either had the lead or was tied in the fourth quarter of 11 out of 16 games. That’s the sign of a competitive team, if not a successful team.
Just consider these numbers:
* The Bucs were tied for third in the NFL in scoring. Or, to put it another way, they outscored 9 of the 12 playoff teams.
* The defense was fifth in the league in takeaways. So, once again, they forced more turnovers than 9 of 12 playoff teams.
* They were first in the NFL in passes defensed, tied for seventh in sacks, and first in run defense.
* They were first in passing yards, fifth in first downs and third in touchdown passes.
Of course, statistics do not win you ballgames. That goes without saying. But those are not just random categories. They include a lot of numbers that playoff teams seem to have in common. For instance, 11 of the 12 playoff teams were above the league average in points scored. And 11 of the 12 were also above the league average for defensive takeaways.
So how is it that the Bucs excelled in two of the most important statistics, on either side of the ball, and yet still finished with a losing record?
The answer is somewhat predictable, but not entirely meaningless.
The Bucs led the NFL in turnovers by a pretty significant margin. But the problem is more than just a sum total. It also involves the when and the where and the ultimate result of each turnover.
Here’s another way of looking at it:
Opposing teams started possessions in Tampa Bay territory 33 times this season. (Not all were because of turnovers; some were simply short punts or long returns.) Now that’s an absurdly high number, the most in the NFL since 2011. The rest of the league averaged just under 18, or practically half of Tampa Bay’s total.
Those 33 possessions, including five of the seven pick-sixes, were converted into 13 touchdowns and nine field goals by the opposition. This explains why Tampa Bay had some impressive defensive stats, but still gave up a ton of points. The defense was repeatedly put in poor situations by the boom-or-bust offense.
So how important are those possession numbers?
Of the 10 teams with the worst totals, none made the playoffs. That’s a pretty good indication of the significance.
You can be in the NFL’s bottom 10 in rushing yards (Kansas City), passing yards (Buffalo, Minnesota, Baltimore), points (Buffalo), third-down conversions (Green Bay), yards allowed (Houston, Seattle), or points allowed (Seattle) and still make the playoffs.
But hand the ball over too many times on your own side of the field, and you’re in trouble.
The good news is that Tampa Bay seems to have a playoff-caliber team in most every other way. Sure, the running game could be better. And the Bucs are going to need more consistency out of their kicking game in 2020.
But if they can solve, or at least significantly reduce, their turnover problem, it’s not outlandish to think that, a year from now, Tampa Bay might finally be playing on a weekend such as this a year.
