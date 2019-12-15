TAMPA — The sight of Nikita Kucherov trying not to put weight on his right leg and then limping away from the bench strikes fear in Lightning fans.
Kucherov blocked a shot by Capitals defenseman John Carlson and didn’t return to the 5-2 loss to the Capitals on Saturday. Now, everyone awaits more news.
Carlson won the hardest shot at last year’s All-Star Skills, reaching 102.8 miles-per-hour. There was no radar gun on the shot that hit Kucherov’s right shin, but suffice to say there’s no such thing as a soft slap shot.
Blocked shots can be stingers that a player can shake off, but a shot like that often takes a player out for a game or two. It can also create a hairline fracture that forces a player out longer.
The Lightning did not practice Sunday and coach Jon Cooper did not have an update on Kucherov’s status after the game.
"Hopefully he’s going to be OK. Obviously, he’s a huge part of our team,” Cooper said.
If Kucherov is out for any amount of time, the Lightning will have to make some changes. They do not have an extra healthy forward on the roster. The team could go back to playing 11 forwards and seven defensemen, which it did with mixed success for 10 games.
Cooper may take that route if the potential gap is short without Kucherov or between Kucherov and Tyler Johnson’s potential return from his own lower-body injury.
The Lightning has no qualms about using its recalls, and has an opening with Braydon Coburn on injured reserve. Cory Conacher could return to the NHL yet again. Or perhaps the team could take another look at forward Alex Volkov or a first look at someone like Alex Barre-Boulet, last year’s AHL rookie of the year.
The Lightning played an 11-7 lineup the one game Kucherov missed earlier this year. If they stick with the traditional lineup if Kucherov can’t play now, they could move Stamkos from his current line with Alex Killorn and Anthony Cirelli. That line had good chemistry against the Bruins and some strong play on Saturday, particularly early in the game, but Stamkos only put one shot on net.
Another option could be moving Mathieu Joseph up, matching his speed with Point’s speed on a line. Maybe the Lightning give Carter Verhaeghe, who led the AHL in scoring last year, a chance to see what he can do playing with Point.
Whichever tact the Lightning take with the lineup, no one can just slot into Kucherov’s role. He is one of the most skilled players in the league and, as Brayden Point said after the game, cannot be replaced.
Even more than Kucherov’s impressive skill, though, his impact comes from his vision of the game. On Thursday, he made two power-play assists, digging the puck out and passing it right to a teammate without looking up.
First, as he turned away from the boards, he flung the puck to Steven Stamkos at the hash marks. The second time, he didn’t even turn, just threw the puck straight backward to Point. He doesn’t pause a beat for a glance to where he’s sending the puck, just makes the pass.
Kucherov missed one game earlier this year, after taking a big hit from St. Louis’ Brayden Schenn. He played every game last season and only missed two the year before that. The last time he missed any extended time was games from Dec. 14 to 28, 2016.
